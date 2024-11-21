Helping your organisation get the most out of genAI innovation

BMC Software is a Business Reporter client

How BMC is responding to a time of change by building on the past and pioneering the future.

As we know from its rapid ascent to the front page of business and tech news, and its appearance in almost every transformation conversation currently happening around the world, generative artificial intelligence (genAI) is fuelling a massive evolution across modern business. But awareness doesn’t automatically translate to understanding, and that’s where BMC comes in. We have folded genAI into our entire portfolio with the intent and focus to deliver customer value.

We help organisations overcome complexity to understand where these latest technologies can be game-changers for the things they’re already doing – and the things they want to be doing but don’t know where to start with. Organisations don’t just need proven technology to free them up to innovate; they must also be able to trust that their technology providers will be with them on the journey every step of the way.

In October, BMC Software gathered customers, partners and industry leaders in Las Vegas, Nevada for BMC Connect, our premier three-day event, where we unveiled our vision for “the new BMC”. That vision includes a promise to unlock human and machine potential to drive business growth, innovation and sustainable success. We are doing this in a simple and optimised way by connecting the people, systems and data that power the world’s largest organisations. In fact, we’re already serving 86 per cent of the Forbes Global 50.

Over the past 44 years, BMC has evolved from our founders’ vision of helping companies optimise their mainframe investments. Those industry-leading mainframe solutions are still a cornerstone of our business, and we’ve expanded our expertise through organic growth, strategic acquisitions and relentless R&D to deliver game-changing, scalable solutions that unify, simplify, automate and transform the multi-cloud enterprise for innovation.

In 2024, we do this by simplifying the most complex business and technology challenges – from the mainframe to the cloud to the edge – and backing it up with decades of industry expertise. We empower customers to create their own platforms for growth and adapt as their needs change.

The power of BMC

Through investments, innovation, customer focus, a collaborative ecosystem and a modern culture, we have connected our past to our future to help our customers accelerate their success. We are prepared to meet them at this moment, across every industry, empowering them to harness opportunity and drive business value across four key capabilities:

Resilience

Our solutions automate repetitive tasks and deliver predictive insights so businesses spend less time reacting. By doing so, our customers:

Gain end-to-end visibility

Reduce costs while enabling innovation and productivity

Avoid outages and speed mean time to resolution

Quieten event noise and minimise operational risk

Turn systems of record into systems of action

Digital experience

By giving employees, partners and end-users the services and technology they need, when they need them, we make it easier for them to:

Respond more effectively to problems and avoid them in the future

Resolve issues more quickly with self-service tools

Reduce manual troubleshooting

Focus on innovation and tasks that require critical thinking

Orchestration

By using automation to dynamically connect systems, data and people with work that matters, businesses can:

Unify silos to unlock holistic, quality business insights that enable faster decision-making

Accelerate digital services and applications

Monitor security and ensure governance and compliance

Deliver better, faster experiences

Modernisation

With platform modernisation that transforms and optimises the value and effectiveness of all technology platforms, we help our customers:

Retain and attract developer talent

Accelerate innovation by connecting the mainframe to the rest of the business

Avoid the cost of inadequate cloud substitutes

Maximise the value of on-premises apps and data

Retaining the humanity

As part of our commitment to connecting people, systems and data, we focus on people not just through technology, but also through outreach and service in the communities where we live and work. We are committed to creating positive social and environmental impacts that align with our core values and mission.

As a global software solutions provider, we recognise the critical role technology plays in shaping our world, and we use our expertise to address some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges of our time. BMC Cares , our global corporate and social responsibility (CSR) program for employees, drives digital advancement with a range of virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities. And our people rise to the challenge, logging thousands of volunteer hours a year in service to organisations around the world.

BMC is also a member of the UN Global Compact , which guides our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity. You can find out more about our CSR and ESG work in our FY24 Corporate Citizenship and ESG Impact Report.

Looking ahead

In an inundated market of third party “platforms”, BMC gives enterprises around the world the solutions, services and support to build the most important platform there is: their own. By modernising business models through AI and machine learning, and aligning across multi-cloud, mainframe and edge, we empower organisations to secure their workflows, optimise their data and enhance human capabilities. Quite simply, we accelerate business value, faster than humanly possible.