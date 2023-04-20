IT departments face many headwinds: here’s how you can weather them and succeed

Marionete is a Business Reporter client.

IT departments have never had it easy, but today they face more problems than ever. External pressures such as regulation, customer expectations, cyber-security threats, and disruption from emerging tech make it challenging to keep up with the pace of change. Internal obstacles, including aging legacy systems, integration needs, demand for rapid change, competitive advantage for accelerating value creation, and cost efficiency pressures, exacerbate the problem.

With all these headwinds, it’s difficult to navigate a clear course. In reality, many CIOs realise that a new backbone architecture is required – one that is scalable, removes all single points of failure, is operationally flexible, complies with regulations, and drives new business models.

Easy, right? In practice, CIOs have tried three different approaches: off-the-shelf solutions, point-to-point integrations, and purpose-built choreography platforms.

Off-the-shelf solutions promise to fix everything with a single strategy and predictable release times. In reality, integration is never easy and can take a long time to resolve, never mind potential vendor lock-in and limited ability to influence development.

On the other hand, point-to-point integrations connect different systems as needed. This actually works well, as long as there are only a very small number of systems. However, complexity rapidly spreads with each addition, problems increase exponentially and overall costs quickly become prohibitive.

The most effective solutions are purpose-built platforms. This doesn’t mean ripping out everything and starting all over again, but putting it all within a dedicated integration layer to manage complexity and provide flexibility – minimising changes to legacy systems and enabling efficient use of physical resources.

This is where Marionete comes in.

Marionete is a technology company that is transforming the way businesses operate in the financial services sector and beyond. The company has built a reputation for delivering innovative platforms and architectures using emerging technologies. Not only do these solutions help IT departments to cope with internal and external headwinds, they enable transformation into a knowledge-driven organisation and are a driving force for advancing the business.

Marionete’s expertise lies in its ability to simplify complicated problems with cutting-edge solutions. The company’s team of experts works with emerging technologies to enable its clients to stay ahead of the curve, adapting to the rapidly changing demands of the industry.

Marionete has an impressive portfolio of successes so far. It has

Helped streamline migrations and complicated integrations of siloed infrastructure into a cloud-native architecture – for example, building a modern data backbone to enable a Nordic bank to become fully data-driven

Designed and rapidly implemented large digital transformation projects, for example overhauling the payment architecture for a top 10 global bank, ensuring regulatory compliance and managing payments worth more than $100 billion per month in 54 countries

Accelerate business growth using innovative capabilities such as service meshes, choreography platforms, AI augmentation and total experience for a range of big names in the financial services, insurance and logistics sectors

“At Marionete, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive innovation and transformation for our clients,” says Raul Coutinho-Garrido, Chief Enterprise and Innovation Officer at Marionete. “Our approach is simple, yet powerful. We focus on solving complicated technology business problems with beautiful, scalable solutions using tomorrow’s technology. This is what sets us apart and is the foundation of our success.”

In a world where IT departments are experiencing strong headwinds, companies at the forefront of technology such as Marionete are leading the way to find not only effective solutions but favourable winds to move ahead.

by Dr Gerhard Heide, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Marionete