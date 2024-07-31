How machine learning and robotics are sparking a revolution in property marketing

Giraffe360 is a Business Reporter client

Samy Jeffries, Chief Customer Officer at Giraffe360, an AI and robotics company based in London and Manchester, discusses how the company’s innovative camera technology is transforming real estate marketing for agents and realtors globally.

Capturing the essence of a property through high-quality visuals is crucial in the dynamic world of real estate, where a sale can stand or fall on the strength of the imagery. And Giraffe360, a UK-based AI and robotics company, is transforming this process with its cutting-edge technology.

“At Giraffe360, we’ve created market-leading technology to allow property professionals to generate a plethora of marketing content – virtual tours, floorplans, videos, HDR still imagery – without any technical expertise or editing knowledge,” says Samy Jeffries, Chief Customer Officer.

Giraffe360’s innovation lies in its remarkable hardware, the Giraffe360 Go Cam. This device empowers realtors to capture comprehensive property visuals effortlessly. “A customer takes the camera to the property, places it on the tripod, and presses ‘Scan’. We take over 200,000 point-measurements using our in-house designed LiDAR,” explains Samy. This process ensures a full 360-degree view, with HDR imagery highlighting both interior and exterior details.

Assembled by intelligence

What sets Giraffe360 apart is its robust backend software. The data is processed by sophisticated, in-house AI models. “We have trained our machine learning models on tens of thousands of properties for providing amazing property content,” says Samy. One model blends multiple exposures for high image quality, while another identifies windows and doors, aiding in accurate floorplan creation.

After assets have been automatically assembled and fine-tuned, Giraffe360’s advanced editing suite gives users full control and personalisation over their content. Users can adjust saturation, white balance and contrast to achieve their desired look and feel, with a range of custom presets and branding options that can be instantly applied.

This customisation is key for agents looking to differentiate their listings and build their brand identity. “Our editing suite and branding capabilities allow our customers to put their own mark on their content and push those across all the platforms they use to market properties,” adds Samy.

No expertise required: Virtual tours, floorplans, videos and HDR still imagery are easy to do with Giraffe 360, even without editing knowledge ( Giraffe360 )

Save time, save money

The benefits of Giraffe360’s technology extend beyond quality and ease of use. The Go Cam and its associated services provide significant cost savings for real estate professionals. “Not only do we have an amazingly low barrier to entry from a cost perspective, but we also save our real estate agents and property professionals tonnes and tonnes of time,” says Samy. By streamlining the content creation process, Giraffe360 enables realtors to focus on their core activities, ultimately enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Founded by two Latvian brothers, Mikus and Madars Opelts, Giraffe360 has a strong presence in both the UK and Latvia, with additional offices in Switzerland and the US. The company’s state-of-the-art tech hub, manufacturing facilities and R&D centre are based in Riga, Latvia. This strategic setup allows Giraffe360 to innovate continuously and stay ahead of the curve. “All of this amazing hardware and backend software is built and designed internally by our team, with manufacturing in Riga,” says Samy.

This in-house development capability ensures that Giraffe360 can quickly iterate and improve its products.

A prime example of Giraffe360’s innovation is its precision LiDAR technology, incorporated into the fourth version of the Go Cam. “By developing and building this brand-new LiDAR technology in-house, we have enabled ourselves and our customers to reduce the time it takes to capture a property by nearly 50 per cent, while providing brand new data sets such as Point Cloud and DXF,” Samy explains. Giraffe360 is also committed to ensuring customers have full ownership of their data and content – giving them total privacy and control.

International appeal: Founded by two Latvian brothers, Mikus and Madars Opelts, Giraffe360 has a strong presence in both the UK and Latvia ( Giraffe360 )

The future of real estate technology

Looking ahead, Giraffe360 aims to further automate its processes and content creation for its users, to deliver assets to clients faster and more efficiently. “We want to bring down the time it takes to get our assets back to our clients,” says Samy. “We want to be the fastest, and we want customers to be able to post their properties at unparalleled speed, while also enabling users to post high-quality content across various platforms seamlessly by integrating with listing sites globally.”

With almost a decade of experience, Giraffe360 is well-positioned to continue leading property visualisation and real estate marketing. “The future of real estate marketing will be centred around convenience, automation and trust. These are three things that we’ve placed extreme importance on,” Samy concludes. By staying true to these principles, Giraffe360 is set to help realtors create top-tier content and stay ahead of the competition, all while maintaining authenticity and trust with their clients.

