Zenergi is a Business Reporter client

✕ Business Reporter: Do the right thing: embracing the challenge of Net Zero

There is no doubt that we are facing a climate emergency. You don’t need to look far to see the evidence of how the planet is changing at an incredible pace. We are witnessing unprecedented levels of climate-related destruction and devastation that the IPCC Working Group has described as a “code red for humanity”.

If we act now, we can avert the climate catastrophe. But there is no time to delay. Organisations must take responsibility for limiting their contribution to climate change with a robust and strategic plan for Net Zero.

Although the transition to a Net Zero future can appear complex, it is an essential step for any organisation that wishes to remain competitive. Organisations that fail to engage with Net Zero risk not only losing customers, but could also be less attractive to employees, stakeholders and investors.

And while organisations continue to stall on their Net Zero journey, temperatures continue to rise, and we fail to do enough to respond to the climate emergency.

The journey won’t be without its challenges, but overcoming humps in the road such as finance, resource, expertise, technology and grid infrastructure will enable companies to move forward with their Net Zero transition.

A staged approach allows organisations to achieve Net Zero in a balanced way – because no organisation can make this sort of transformation overnight.

The first step is often about getting a good grip on where you are today, which means measuring your emissions and calculating your baseline. If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it, so work with your in-house specialists or external partners to establish a starting point that will form the basis of your plan.

The next step is to determine how fast you can go and to consider the opportunities available to make Net Zero a reality. Organisations will need a structured plan underpinned by realistic timelines and a clear business case, identifying the investment needed plus any opportunities and risks.

The final step is all about delivering on your commitments, to engage your stakeholders and take your teams on the journey with you. It’s also important to identify the right partners who can help deliver on your plan, to recognise where your gaps are and to bring in the expertise where needed. Achieving Net Zero will require a multifaceted approach and it’s unlikely you’ll have all the tools or capability in-house, so collaboration is key – and you can learn a lot from likeminded organisations. For many, there will be a skills gap at the initial data-gathering stage; for others it will be during the planning phase; and for the lucky few it will just be executing parts of that plan.

The key for all organisations, whatever their level of maturity on the Net Zero path, is to recognise that we can’t always do everything ourselves and that partnerships will almost certainly help you go faster.

Lastly, consider the outcome if we do nothing. We are already experiencing extreme weather events and water shortages. Do the right thing and start your journey to Net Zero.

The journey to net zero is a marathon not a sprint. Learn more: www.zenergi.co.uk/zenzero.

Originally published on Business Reporter