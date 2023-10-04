The UK planning system is broken: finding balance is the key to un-breaking it

Aegaea is a Business Reporter client.

What’s the problem?

The planning system is defective: it is hard to navigate, incredibly difficult to understand and each area of the country has its own separate local planning authority who will, by necessity, apply different variations of rules with differing degrees of strictness. Even the basics are complicated. Policies are hidden in PDFs, maps printed at the wrong scale and overworked planning officers deluged in ill-prepared planning applications. Everyone in this system loses in one way or another. Making a complex system less complex can be an obvious solution, but what’s the answer here?

How do we fix it?

Short of full government planning reform (which is often promised and never delivered), you need the expertise on hand to guide you through the system. Until now, consultants have been bogged down answering the basic parts of enquiries, which is where software comes in. That expertise is not going to be provided by a software product alone, but by a human empowered with information and analysis tailored for the location, type of development and individual circumstances.

At expert flood risk consultancy Aegaea we’ve been putting this into action, using technology and innovation to provide customers with unique insights, data and understanding of how to plan safely, effectively and for the future. Expert staff, partnered with cutting-edge software, are building an ever-expanding knowledge base of the UK planning system. Using such a system helps them understand a property development’s flood risk quicker than ever, allowing them more time and space to look into the details.

The right expertise is essential

Technology is great: it speeds up repetitive tasks and can improve workflows. But ultimately, every good system needs a quality consultant to make it run. In your search for help in flood risk, you need people who understand multiple different skillsets, and who can work collaboratively and intelligently.

For too long, the flood risk and water sector has been stuck in the past, using outdated technology, relying on heavy engineering and ignoring the progression of technology and skills. The industry’s future relies on bringing together specialists, technology and innovation to drive a positive change for the environment and design. Building new homes doesn’t need to be at loggerheads with policy. Yes, the planning system needs to be fixed, but until then there needs to be solutions that can get people results!

