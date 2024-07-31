Bridging the gap: implementing cutting-edge research at commercial pace

Lucideon is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Lucideon

For industries operating at the forefront of modern technology, an age-old dilemma perpetually rears its time-worn head. If your work involves the high-end capabilities and razor-fine margins of modern materials science, it’ll be a recurring issue you’re certain to be familiar with.

To develop standout products and differentiate from the rest of the market, it is essential to be on the cutting edge of scientific research. However, the institutions conducting this research can often seem painfully slow to respond to fast-moving market demands, delaying product development times and losing first-mover advantage.

The answer lies within organisations that can bridge the gap between industry and academia, combining the latest advances in materials capabilities with a seasoned and experienced commercial edge. The answer is Lucideon.

What makes the difference?

Lucideon is a development and commercialisation organisation (DCO), specialising in materials technologies, processes and testing. We excel in the application of cross-industry insight, materials science expertise and innovative thinking to allow industry to rapidly develop and implement disruptive technology platforms, providing and proving cost and/or product performance benefits and enabling real market differentiation.

Lucideon uses its hundreds of combined years of experience in development, analysis and assurance to provide technical consultancy to enable, enhance and accelerate its clients’ R&D activities.

As a materials and process consultancy, we thrive on solving challenges, optimising products and processes and developing the products of the future. We know that time means money; we will always work speedily, confidentially and collaboratively with you. We pride ourselves on helping our clients solve the problems others dare not.

First-class facilities and standout experts

The scientists and engineers at Lucideon have worked on many projects across a diverse range of industries. It’s their knowledge and experience that enables the cross-fertilisation of technologies, supported by state-of-the-art testing and characterisation laboratories and pilot scale-up facilities.

With a full suite of pioneering analytical capabilities, from chemical and physical to high temperature and surface analysis, we can put together comprehensive testing, analysis and evaluation packages to provide you with all the information you need.

Our experts can analyse and evaluate almost any material at high, ambient or low temperatures, providing information on coatings, raw materials and the interfaces between materials and how they interact with each other, and help you understand how changes can affect your products.

Unlike other test houses, we don’t just provide data. Our experts offer interpretation to supply answers to your questions, ensuring you have the full picture of why your material or product is performing the way it is.

We also have dedicated pilot-scale facilities and can scale up from pilot-scale testing to process scale to enable a smooth transition from lab to manufacture.

Flexible and powerful

The breadth of industries across which we operate enriches our work in all of them. Typical areas of application for our consultancy expertise include additive manufacturing, Net Zero, traditional ceramics, advanced ceramics, microbiology, fuel cells and batteries, nuclear power and refractory materials. The list, like our repertoire, is ever-evolving to match our clients’ expectations and requirements.

If you had a responsive technology partner whose understanding of your products was used to augment your own; if you had a co-operative consultancy that worked to achieve your goals to your timetable; if you had a modern and complete suite of analytical tools, from micro to macro scale, that were operated with speed and precision by world-class experts; if you had all of these things, under one roof and working in harmony, what could you achieve with them?

Discover Lucideon’s full range of capabilities at our website today.