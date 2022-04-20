The tech that helps keep your employees safe and uphold your duty of care

Peoplesafe is a Business Reporter client

Naz Dossa, CEO, Peoplesafe

Peoplesafe is an industry-leading, technology-led employee safety specialist which uses IoT devices and smartphone applications to supply cutting-edge safety services to the public and private sectors.

Regardless of whether employees are in high or low risk situations, Peoplesafe’s products and services provide employers with the means to not only meet their duty of care obligations but surpass them. By providing a safety feature that can be accessed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, staff benefit from the service whether they are on or off duty.

Technology-based solutions and services

Whether an employer needs technology to keep workers safe from harm or just to safeguard their wellbeing, Peoplesafe has a solution. Available products range from discreet SOS alarms with fall detection, GPS tracking and two-way audio, to the Peoplesafe app, which transforms a smartphone into a personal safety device.

And with public-facing workers facing increased incidents of verbal or physical abuse, Peoplesafe’s body-worn cameras act as a deterrent, and work to de-escalate a situation before anyone gets hurt.

The company has also recently launched its own mass notification service, Peoplesafe Alert, which is designed for instant communication with employees in a crisis (such as a natural disaster or terror attack). It allows organisations to send and track mass safety messages to thousands of employees simultaneously, overriding phones set to silent or do not disturb. It also has geofencing capabilities, allowing an employer to communicate with those in a certain location.

Peoplesafe’s Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC)

Peoplesafe’s fully accredited ARC is certified to the highest industry standards. It is operated by highly trained, experienced staff who are experts at handling crisis situations and alerts.

The ARC is there to support an employee at any point where they feel their safety is compromised. Whether experiencing verbal or physical abuse or suffering a slip, trip or fall, they can activate their device and gain instant access to a call handler at the ARC. Via the two-way audio capability, the call handler will be able to speak to the user and assess the situation. Where necessary, we can bypass the 999 service using our Unique Reference Numbers (URNs) to speak directly to localised police control rooms, saving valuable time in an emergency.

The ARC handles over half a million calls per year and deals with more than 600 incidents. As well as having priority access to emergency services, which has saved lives, our service has the potential to deflate a heated situation or find help for a fallen worker, thus reducing the volume of calls to the UK’s 999 emergency service.

It is important to note that the two-way audio devices and GPS tracking services are only engaged when the user presses the SOS button. Employees are never tracked or listened to unless the alarm is raised.

Peoplesafe’s customers

Peoplesafe helps to protect over 170,000 employees across a number of well-known organisations from the NHS and police forces to the Ministry of Justice, DEFRA, HMRC and the Forestry Commission. The company also counts private sector organisations such as Yorkshire Water, Taylor Wimpey and Engie among its client base.

Naz Dossa, CEO of Peoplesafe, said: “Employee trends have changed dramatically over the past 18 months, with a huge increase in the number of staff working alone either at home or in a socially distanced environment.

“This means that employers face new challenges in their duty of care, which is where Peoplesafe can supply up-to-the-minute technology-based solutions that provide security and peace of mind.

“We pride ourselves on putting people at the heart of safety. Using tech-enabled end-to-end services that are driven by safety security systems is the best way to keep our workforces safe, no matter whether they are working or in their personal time.”

Originally published on Business Reporter