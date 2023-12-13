Hunter Stoves is a Business Reporter client.

Picture a winter evening where the glow of the fire does more than warm your spirit; it kindles a sense of wellbeing that reaches into every corner of your home. That’s the experience Hunter Stoves Group, a proud British business and one of the biggest wood-burning stove manufacturers in the UK, crafts for you.

Headquartered in Devon with a dedicated manufacturing facility in Cornwall, the company has won accolades for creating stoves that are as efficient as they are beautiful. Moreover, the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility is second to none – all its woodburning and boiler stoves have impressively low emissions and surpass the strict DEFRA and EcoDesign regulatory requirements.

Diverse in style but consistent in quality, the company’s core stove ranges – Parkray, Herald, Allure and Di Lusso – cater to distinct tastes. The bestselling Parkray Aspect range promises not just impressive flame-viewing windows, but enduring quality and efficiency. The Herald stoves blend traditional aesthetics with the best of modern engineering, creating a timeless elegance. For homes with a contemporary decor, the Allure series is a match made in heaven – modern, sleek and technologically advanced. If it’s luxury you seek, the Di Lusso line offers high-end features such as dual air controls and minimal distances to combustibles, without giving an inch on environmental standards.

Accessibility isn’t an issue, thanks to Hunter Stoves Group’s expansive network of over 800 committed retailers, both in the UK and globally. This makes it effortless for consumers to lay hands on these exceptional products.

Hunter Stoves also values its people. Diversity is championed to attract the best talent, and the company is actively involved in supporting the engineering department at Exeter University, where it funds projects and takes on graduates for apprenticeships and permanent employment. This commitment to nurturing talent ensures that the company remains at the forefront of innovation and craftsmanship in the industry.

Continual research and development lie at the core of Hunter Stoves’s identity, a testament to its standing as a quintessentially British enterprise. Just as a roaring fire symbolises the heart of a British home, a Hunter Stove embodies the essence of British craftsmanship and innovation within the stove industry.

Their celebrated engineering teams, renowned for their pioneering efforts, not only maintain the company’s position as a leader in consumer preferences but also champion eco-friendly stove technology – a perfect fusion of British heritage and forward-thinking. Hunter Stoves’s enduring influence on the British stove market radiates a commitment to quality, sustainability and a deep sense of British pride.