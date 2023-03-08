Flexibility in the workplace is an expectation, not a perk

MillerKnoll is a Business Reporter client

With work and life entering a new era, organisations have an opportunity to reimagine the role of the modern workplace.

Since the pandemic, the world’s understanding of the very notion of “work” has had to expand beyond the usual range of activities that takes place in an office.

Organisations across industries began testing out distributed work strategies, but a lack of human contact and impromptu face-to-face conversations have led to an erosion of both the “weak ties” – the relationship you have with acquaintances or colleagues you don’t work closely with – and the stronger workplace connections that are vital to long-term morale and wellbeing.

Those companies that tried to hit the snooze button on this acknowledgment are already feeling the consequences. 71 per cent of workers who are dissatisfied with the flexibility their employer offers are open to looking for a new job in the next year (Future Forum, 2022). Data suggests this so-called “Great Resignation” shows no sign of slowing down.

The pandemic has fuelled a widespread embrace of flexible work practices. But changes that were initially a quick fix have shown incredible resilience, quickly becoming ingrained and deeply valued among workers across industries and geographies.

Flexibility and choice have become expectations, and these expectations are not budging.

(Future Forum Survey, October 2022)

Source: Future Forum Survey, October 2022

In response, many organisations have turned to hybrid workplace strategies to help reverse these trends. They recognise hybrid’s potential to foster trust and deliver more equitable experiences for employees.

However, it’s not enough for organisations to provide their people with a choice of where to work on a given day. Organisations must also ensure the quality of those choices – at home, in a co-located office, or elsewhere – with resources and support.

Transform your real estate through inclusive environments

Hybrid working gives people the flexibility to choose to work outside of the office when that’s the best choice for them and their work. But the office itself can be reimagined to better support the full range of work experiences hybrid workers want when they do come into the office.

Community restoration

Humans are social beings longing for connection. By providing areas that encourage people to interact with their extended networks, the modern workplace can help restore a sense of community.

Team immersion

Collaborative work is an ebb and flow of coming together and working independently. By following more of a neighbourhood model – in which team space is owned and individual spaces are shared within it – the modern workplace can provide a more immersive team experience that better supports the full range of collaborative work.

Individual focus and reflection

The past two years have stressed life at home in many ways, as it began to overlap with working life for many people. If you had a room to spare, it likely became a home office, classroom or gym. If you didn’t, being able to focus on work was bound to be a challenge.

But wherever they are and whatever they’re doing, people sometimes need space and time to reflect to get the best out of them. Team members who need time alone to form well-rounded thoughts, ideas and creations require spaces within the modern workplace where they can achieve deep, productive focus while still staying connected to their organisation.

Strengthen your community through belonging

When workplace strategy gives everyone equal footing to be productive and successful, and spaces are designed to address the needs of the broadest array of people, something greater is achieved.

Consider the problems facing your organisation today. To solve them, you need more voices at the table, all of whom feel comfortable contributing their perspectives.

Here to help

At MillerKnoll, we see the power of design as an instrument for positive change. And we’re ready to use that power to help you and your organisation provide more equitable experiences through inclusive design, fostering a greater sense of belonging among your people.

For more visit millerknoll.com.

Originally published on Business Reporter