In the race to make social media safer, the UK is lagging dangerously behind

When the last government tasked the communications watchdog Ofcom with cleaning up social media, it seemed an odd choice. Was the slow and cumbersome regulator of telecoms and broadcast, which at times appeared to struggle to adapt to the pace of change in those sectors, really going to be able to cope? If GB News could run rings around it, how on earth would it handle the likes of Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk?

The counterargument was that handing the responsibility to an existing authority would speed things up. Building a new, dedicated regulator from scratch would take time, which would mean UK social media users having to wait longer to see any improvement. Ofcom would be able to hit the ground running.

Yet, despite the regulator having been given its new responsibilities because of a need for speed, progress has been pedestrian. Ofcom has settled into a familiar rhythm of year-long consultation processes, meaning a law that passed in 2023 will only begin to come into force in spring 2025.

Much of it will take even longer. Extra rules for the largest (“category one”) social media platforms (X/Twitter, Facebook, TikTok) have been delayed, with a consultation on those rules now promised by “early 2026” – meaning that, on current form, those rules won’t kick in until 2027.

This procedural time lag has real-world impacts. Last summer, as inflammatory falsehoods on social media fuelled far-right riots around the UK, Ofcom was reduced to the limp gesture of writing an “open letter” to social media platforms, pleading with them that although the Online Safety Act still wasn’t in force (because it was gummed up in Ofcom consultations), “there is no need to wait to make your sites and apps safer”.

It’s hard to imagine this letter was of great comfort to the communities terrorised by the rioters, the minorities targeted by those incendiary social media posts, and the police officers injured trying to protect them.

Ofcom’s slow pace could be justified if its actions felt worth the wait. The signs are not encouraging. At the end of last year, the watchdog finally published its “Illegal Content Codes of Practice”, having launched a consultation on a draft version more than a year earlier.

In true bureaucratic regulatory fashion, this was a hefty publication: it consisted of 13 PDFs, many of them running to hundreds of pages. It’s taken a while for experts to pick their way through the paperwork and assess whether they live up to the promises of the accompanying press release, which states that the “result will be a safer life online for people in the UK, especially children”.

Despite Ofcom consulting for a year on its illegal content codes, many have complained that they see little improvement on 2023’s draft. Indeed, in some key respects, the already underwhelming draft codes seem to have been watered down. A requirement for social media platforms to take down illegal content such as child abuse images now comes with the proviso that this must be carried out “if technically feasible”.

Ian Russell, who has campaigned tirelessly for change since his daughter Molly took her own life after being bombarded with harmful social media content, warns that progress is going backwards. He said Ofcom “has fundamentally failed to grasp the urgency and scale of its mission”. The Internet Watch Foundation, a charity dedicated to removing child abuse images online, says Ofcom’s rules offer platforms a “blatant get-out clause”.

The independent UK campaigning organisation Clean Up The Internet (full disclosure: I sit on its advisory board) has said the codes of practice “do not propose measures to address these risks from fake and anonymous accounts”. It points out that this is particularly baffling given that Ofcom’s own analysis has found fake and anonymous social media accounts to be a key risk factor for serious crimes, ranging from terrorism and hate to child abuse images and fraud.

Ofcom will doubtless feel it is being unfairly blamed for the delays. The Online Safety Act took ages to make it onto the statute book. Having passed through parliament at a time of political chaos, under a rapid succession of ministers who didn’t always agree on what it was trying to do, it’s inevitably an unwieldy and slightly incoherent piece of legislation. Ofcom then had to contend with an election and a change of government, which always slows civil servants down.

Ofcom’s leaders might also point, privately, to what are perceived to be mixed messages from the new government, which has told it to ruthlessly prioritise economic growth. But it would be a great error to think that the best way for Ofcom to help encourage economic growth is to go slow on online safety. Even if you care a lot about GDP, and not at all about, say, children’s mental health, the current state of social media is not good for the economy.

Last summer’s riots cost huge sums, damaging business confidence as well as efforts to attract foreign investment to the UK. Fraud, the most commonly experienced crime in the UK (and one that most often takes place online) dents consumer confidence and diverts money from legitimate businesses. Scammers, bots, extremists, conspiracy theorists and trolls all act as drags on the economy, not drivers of innovation and growth.

So, whilst it’s true that the regulator has been dealt a tricky hand, it’s not playing it well. To be fair, the delays aren’t all Ofcom’s fault, but surely it could respond by moving more quickly from consultation to action.

Yes, all regulators are under pressure to deliver on the government’s growth agenda – so make the positive case for how online safety can go hand in hand with sustainable growth and innovation. Sorting out social media is one of the urgent challenges of our age, and plodding regulatory conservatism isn’t good enough.