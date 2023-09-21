Jump to content

Rupert Murdoch has left the stage but not the building – not by any stretch

As the billionaire media baron announces his retirement from running his global empire, Chris Blackhurst explains that while he has handed over the reins of Succession to eldest son Lachlan, he will still be lurking in the wings — and threatening to walk the floors (whether the new boss and his employees like it or not)

Thursday 21 September 2023 18:32
Rupert Murdoch will retire as chairman of his Fox and News Corp businesses after almost seven decades at the helm of his sprawling media empire

Just like that, he has gone. Rupert Murdoch has left the stage.

He is ceasing to play an active role in his media empire, leaving it in the sole charge of son Lachlan, and moving upstairs.

The old toughie has finally conceded to the passage of time and at 92 (92!) he is becoming chairman emeritus of News Corporation and Fox. After more than 70 years, he is calling it a day.

