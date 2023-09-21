Rupert Murdoch has left the stage but not the building – not by any stretch
As the billionaire media baron announces his retirement from running his global empire, Chris Blackhurst explains that while he has handed over the reins of Succession to eldest son Lachlan, he will still be lurking in the wings — and threatening to walk the floors (whether the new boss and his employees like it or not)
Just like that, he has gone. Rupert Murdoch has left the stage.
He is ceasing to play an active role in his media empire, leaving it in the sole charge of son Lachlan, and moving upstairs.
The old toughie has finally conceded to the passage of time and at 92 (92!) he is becoming chairman emeritus of News Corporation and Fox. After more than 70 years, he is calling it a day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies