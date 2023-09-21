Just like that, he has gone. Rupert Murdoch has left the stage.

He is ceasing to play an active role in his media empire, leaving it in the sole charge of son Lachlan, and moving upstairs.

The old toughie has finally conceded to the passage of time and at 92 (92!) he is becoming chairman emeritus of News Corporation and Fox. After more than 70 years, he is calling it a day.