Amid the news stories about Russell Brand, Rishi Sunak’s U-turn on climate crisis measures and King Charles’s state visit to France, a vital, positive development for the UK’s myriad businesses this week slipped by unnoticed.

If you’re a small- to medium-sized enterprise and you buy and sell abroad, you should uncork the champagne. Suddenly, your life has been made a whole lot easier.

The Electronic Trade Documents Act has been passed into law. It’s quite a mouthful, but please don’t look away, because the statute has been heralded in some quarters as the most important piece of business legislation the UK has passed in years.