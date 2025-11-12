Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Backing Britain’s Entrepreneurs: Coutts on driving growth and connections

Franklin Asante of Coutts explains how sponsorships like the E2E Profit 100 and networking initiatives are helping UK entrepreneurs thrive.

Wednesday 12 November 2025 09:15 GMT
Franklin Asante is Head of Entrepreneurs at Coutts, the private banking and wealth management firm who are sponsoring the E2E Profit 100 2025.

Franklin joined us to talk about the importance of supporting entrepreneurs in the UK through sponsorships such as this one with E2E. Coutts are passionate about creating environments for entrepreneurs where they can meet and network with each other; initiatives like their business insights programme, and organisations like E2E are excellent examples of this.

The bank’s hope is that it can positively impact the entrepreneur ecosystem, to help entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey achieve their goals.

To learn more about E2E and the E2E 100, visit E2E’s official website.

For more information on the E2E Profit 100, and to see the full list of winners click here.

