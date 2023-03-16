Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

“This company allowed me to see my own potential”

Áine Rogers is now the director of small and medium business for the United Kingdom and Ireland at Cisco. She credits her return to professional success to the culture of support and mentorship at the company that patiently inspired her to rediscover her own potential

Partner Content
Thursday 16 March 2023 23:42
(Getty Images)

“Even during the interview process, they were offering me higher positions than the sales administration roles I was interviewing for, but I thought ‘No, I’m okay in my lane here.’ It took time, but the passion for the business built up and the fire was reignited,” she says. “This company saw who I was, believed in who I was, and allowed me the space to believe it myself.”

Rogers says it’s vital that SMBs embrace a similar mindset to recognize and support diverse talent. “To allow women to break barriers and expand boundaries, we have to be inclusive and creative in our view of what possible could be,” says Rogers. “It’s having the mentors and sponsors who will speak about you when you’re not in the room because they know who you are and they know what you bring.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in