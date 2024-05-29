Charter Sync’s Ed Gillett on spotting a gap in the market

Marking the launch of this year’s E2E International 100 track, we spent 100 seconds with three entrepreneurial UK businesses excelling in the area of export growth.

Ed Gillett is the CEO of Charter Sync, he and fellow co-founder Simon Watson spotted a gap in the market for a more efficient way to book and manage air cargo charter services. Despite their tech credentials, business relationships and networking are key to their survival and expansion. Future plans are centred on international expansion to the US and an increased adoption of AI and machine learning to further their operation.