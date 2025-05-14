E2E 100 International: DS Smith Leading the Way in Sustainable Packaging

DS Smith, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services, has more than 80 years of experience in the industry. Founded in the 1940s in East London, the company has grown into a global player, with operations in over 30 countries and providing fibre-based corrugated products across Europe and North America. DS Smith’s commitment to sustainability and innovation has positioned it as a key partner in global supply chains, particularly in e-commerce, consumer products, and industrial packaging.

The Evolution of DS Smith

Since its founding in 1940 as a family-run box manufacturer, DS Smith has evolved into a major force in the packaging industry. The company’s transformation was marked by a shift towards sustainability, particularly with its focus on circularity. This pivot allowed DS Smith to move beyond just producing boxes and begin redesigning entire systems. With over 30 paper mills and recycling facilities across Europe, the company now processes recovered fibre into new packaging within two weeks, playing a key role in the global movement for sustainable packaging solutions.

Adapting to Consumer and Business Expectations

As packaging has become a key touchpoint in brand experiences, DS Smith has evolved to meet new expectations from both businesses and consumers. Packaging is no longer seen as just a utility; for many businesses, especially e-commerce retailers, it’s the first physical impression a customer has of a brand. DS Smith views packaging as a strategic asset and works closely with clients to ensure the unboxing experience aligns with the brand while also ensuring the materials are recyclable and cost-effective.

The rise of e-commerce has driven the need for packaging that is not only durable but also user-friendly. Companies are now prioritising how packages look, how easily they open, and how simply they can be returned. This shift has led DS Smith to invest in packaging design labs and sustainable material innovation.

Acquisition by International Paper and the Future of DS Smith

In a high-profile deal, DS Smith was acquired by International Paper, strengthening its position as a global leader in fibre-based packaging. The acquisition is seen as a strategic move to expand the reach of DS Smith’s model, particularly in North America, where International Paper has an established footprint. Despite the acquisition, DS Smith’s core strategy remains focused on investing in circular packaging systems, reducing carbon emissions, and delivering practical solutions to complex supply chain challenges.

Leadership Principles at DS Smith

The leadership philosophy at DS Smith centres on clarity, pragmatism, and consistency. The packaging industry, while often seen as traditional, plays a fundamental role in global commerce. As such, the leadership team at DS Smith emphasises a long-term view and empowering teams closest to the customer. The company’s success is attributed to maintaining reliability, nurturing talent, and continually improving systems.

The Future of Packaging

Looking ahead, DS Smith believes that the packaging industry will need to become smarter, more circular, and more transparent. Governments are tightening regulations, consumers are demanding accountability, and global supply chains are becoming more fragile. In response, DS Smith is well-positioned to meet these challenges, thanks to its investments in closed-loop infrastructure, sustainable design, and real-time supply chain solutions. The company continues to stay ahead of the curve through strategic partnerships, ongoing research and development, and its people.

Sustainability Advice for SMEs

For SMEs looking to integrate sustainability into their operations, DS Smith recommends starting with material choices. Packaging is often an overlooked cost centre, but it is also one of the easiest areas to reduce waste and emissions. Partnering with suppliers that offer circular solutions and transparency is key to making a meaningful difference. Small changes, compounded over time, can have a significant impact, and customers are increasingly recognising the effort and intent behind these changes.

Looking Ahead for DS Smith

The excitement for DS Smith lies in its ability to lead change in both commercially and environmentally significant ways. The company is no longer just a box maker; it’s helping global commerce reduce its environmental footprint and build stronger, more sustainable systems. The opportunity to do work that positively impacts millions of lives, quietly and consistently, remains a driving force behind DS Smith’s mission.

For more information and to see the full E2E International 100 2025 list click here .

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/