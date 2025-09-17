E2E Job Creation 100 List for 2025 unveiled

The Job Creation 100 is a celebration of the UK’s top businesses across a multitude of sectors, and the role they’ve played in driving economic growth and developing some of the nation’s best talent.

Founder and CEO of E2E, Shalini Khemka highlighted the importance of such awards and in recognising industry leaders in such shifting times, “In times when employment law is changing in the UK, it is especially rewarding to see these companies that are on the track because despite the challenges and changes in policy around employment they continue to create jobs at a faster rate than other private companies in the UK.”

On the awards track and amongst the most respected and distinguished business leaders recognised are:

David Howden, Group CEO of Howden Group Holdings

Founded in 1994 by David Howden and two co-founders (plus one dog!), Howden Group Holdings has grown from a small London brokerage into a global insurance powerhouse with reach spreading across 115 countries. The firm manages $42 billion of premiums for its clients, and Howden stands out as one of the UK’s largest employee-owned businesses, with 30% of the company being employee-owned.

Jake Kasumov, Co-Founder of MJMK Restaurants

Founded in 2018 by lifelong friends Jake Kasumov and Marco Mendes, MJMK Restaurants was born from a shared passion for creating vibrant dining experiences. These unique eateries have earned places on the likes of Michelin guides and the World’s Best Restaurants list. MJMK’s fast-growing success in the world of hospitality has led to the company doubling its number of employees in the space of a year.

Clare Hornby, CEO and Founder of ME+EM

ME+EM was founded in 2009 by former advertising executive Clare Hornby and was born out of a frustration with how difficult it was to find flattering, well-made clothes. The brand revolutionised women’s fashion by creating a more accessible avenue for high quality clothing through cutting out the middleman and managing in-house production. In 2022, the company secured £55 million in funding led by Highland Europe to accelerate a U.S. expansion, and the brand is known to the likes of The Duchess of Cambridge and Vogue. In the past year alone, it has seen a 42.86% increase in employee numbers, earning a rightful place on this list.

Each company featured in the E2E Job Creation 100 has been carefully assessed for its impact on employment and on its innovative strategies driving workforce expansion. This accolade highlights not only present achievements but also the capacity to shape and inspire the future of job growth across the UK.

We’re grateful to Universal Partners, our headline partner, as well as to Fora, Lioncroft, Creditsafe and Experian, whose support makes this track possible.

