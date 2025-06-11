The E2E Tech 100 Track 2025 revealed

The E2E Tech 100 is a celebration of the UK’s most dynamic and fast-growing technology businesses. These companies are redefining the future through innovation, digital transformation, and remarkable revenue growth, with artificial intelligence playing a central role in many of their business models.

The Tech 100 showcases groundbreaking tech companies, each surpassing £10 million in turnover over past 2 years, and setting new standards for innovation and growth across the tech sector.

Featured in the track and demonstrating extraordinary growth are:

Revolut Ltd – One of the world’s fastest-growing fintech super-apps, Revolut has revolutionised the way millions manage their finances. With services spanning banking, crypto, stock trading, and travel insurance, the company has scaled across continents under the leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Nikolay Storonsky. Now serving over 40 million users globally, Revolut’s seamless digital-first approach has set a new benchmark for financial innovation.

Cleo AI Ltd – At the cutting edge of artificial intelligence in personal finance, Cleo is reshaping how Gen Z manages money. Founded by Barney Hussey-Yeo, Cleo combines humour, data, and conversational AI to make budgeting and saving both intuitive and engaging. With tens of millions of interactions every month and strong traction in the US market, Cleo has emerged as a disruptive force in fintech.

Zilch Technology Limited is a leading UK-based buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech company revolutionising consumer spending with a transparent, interest-free model. Founded by Philip Belamant, Zilch combines open banking and AI to offer smarter, responsible credit to over 3 million users. With a rapidly growing presence in both the UK and US markets, Zilch is redefining flexible payments for the digital age.

This initiative stands as a compelling testament to the UK’s thriving tech ecosystem, showcasing companies that not only drive significant revenue growth but also foster digital inclusion, enhance user experience, and shape global tech trends.

With founders from across the country, the E2E Tech 100 demonstrates the depth and diversity of talent in the UK, spotlighting entrepreneurs who are leading change through creativity, data, and purpose in an increasingly tech-driven world.

As the Founder and CEO of E2E said: “The E2E Tech 100 track recognises the exceptional achievements of technology companies that are scaling with speed, vision, and impact. From AI-driven solutions to inclusive fintech platforms, these businesses are solving real-world problems and transforming industries. It’s an honour to celebrate their growth, resilience, and leadership as they navigate and shape a digital-first future.”

Andrew Morley, CRO at The Independent, added: “We are delighted to partner with E2E in celebrating the UK’s top 100 tech innovators. These businesses embody what’s best about British entrepreneurship: bold thinking, digital excellence, and global ambition. Their stories inspire and remind us of the extraordinary potential within the UK tech landscape. Congratulations to all those featured in this year’s Tech 100.”

The track was carefully curated using trusted data from Experian and Creditsafe, ensuring only the most impactful and high-performing businesses have been recognised in this track.

With London Tech Week underway, it’s an exciting time to spotlight innovation and entrepreneurship across the UK. As the nation celebrates tech talent, the E2E Tech 100 recognises the businesses driving real impact and growth.

