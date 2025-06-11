“We built what we couldn’t find”: How Feeld’s CEO is redefining modern relationships

Q: Feeld emerged at a time when dating apps were already starting to crowd the market. What made you believe there was still space—and a need—for something different?

Feeld came from a personal place—my partner and I were exploring non-monogamy, and there was no platform that supported that journey with respect and nuance. So we built what we couldn’t find: a space grounded in curiosity, consent, and openness. From the beginning, it wasn’t about competing with what already existed—it was about creating space for what didn’t. A place where people could connect without fitting into predefined categories or expectations.

Q: Your professional path has been a more unconventional one — how did your background in design turn into a CEO role at Feeld?

My partner was actually the original founder and led Feeld from its launch in 2014. I supported him behind the scenes but, at the time, wasn’t interested in participating in the business. Dimo’s background is in design and advertising and we always shared a deep appreciation for intentional building, sensitivity for nuance and aesthetics. I joined Feeld to support Dimo a couple of years after the company’s founding and quickly found out that my design background made me uniquely well positioned to evolve our product in our early days with a focus on the member experience.

While design has always been my first language, I found myself becoming deeply immersed in the business. I pursued an MBA a little after I was appointed CPO — the business was growing and it demanded a deeper understanding from me of the implications of my decisions and vision. Pursuing my education at that time proved essential — my partner stepped down in 2021 and he proposed me as CEO.

My journey has taught me a powerful lesson: true leadership often means charting an unconventional path, proving that authenticity, integrity, and putting humans first are the ultimate keys to building a thriving enterprise. Education and leaning on people with experience and knowledge as you change and grow is essential too. I try to embody that at Feeld every day.

Q: How can an app like Feeld make a positive impact against the disillusionment that dating apps have created over time?

That’s where Feeld takes a different approach — we champion open communication and authenticity as integral to how our community navigates the platform. When designing key functions of Feeld, we ask ourselves what would inspire intimate, deep connection.

Our team at Feeld intentionally avoids gamifying the in-app experience. We believe the less we interfere with prescriptive algorithms, the more authentic the connections our Members make—and at their own pace. This non-transactional approach allows them to explore intentionally, without the pressure of rushing to an end goal or quota.

The ability to go back to a profile you may have previously skipped, for example, reflects our belief that attraction is a process, and human connection takes longer than a split second. Being on Feeld is part of an ongoing ****process to learn more about yourself, through connection with others. Life and love are always an evolving journey.

Q: What drives you personally and how do you stay inspired and motivated as the company continues to grow globally?

What truly drives me is the profound change I witness in people’s lives because of Feeld. It’s incredibly humbling to hear some of our Members’ amazing stories about connections they’ve made that resonate with them. Seeing Members discover their authentic selves and explore new dimensions of intimacy – that’s inspiring. I find immense motivation in working with a team of incredible people to provide a platform that supports this continuous evolution, where everyone can redefine what relationships mean for them.

The fact that Feeld is a company built on human principles, putting people first, fuels me every day. We do our best to live our values inside and out, and continue to grow with our community. The sheer possibility that we can contribute to a world where love and intimacy are more openly and authentically explored keeps me motivated to lead Feeld’s global growth, embracing our always-shifting ways of being. There’s always something more to learn in relationships, and being at the forefront of that exploration is incredibly invigorating.

And in practice, it takes a village (and more) to do what we do. Being fortunate to have the growth we do requires us to constantly change and evolve — and it would be impossible without the humans on the team. The passion, commitment, creativity and care I see day to day are incredible and continue to inspire me.

Q: What is it you think people still have to learn about relationships?

We’ve been conditioned to chase ideals that often have little to do with what we actually want or need. There’s pressure to "perform" love, to meet timelines, to filter ourselves into palatable versions to gain approval. Add in endless choice and surface-level scanning, and it’s no wonder people feel burnt out.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with finding ‘the one’ — we just want people to understand that that is not their only option or that they’re not enough in any way if they don’t check that box. Since Feeld was founded over a decade ago, we’ve shifted away from prescribed realities and binary identities towards a world of autonomy and fluid self-expression.

We see a real shift happening—people are starting to question old paradigms. They’re valuing presence over perfection, fluidity over fixed roles. They’re more open to curiosity and exploration. Feeld’s growth is evidence of this change: people want space to explore connection on their own terms, and they’re ready to do it differently.

Dating has become a longer chapter in our lives, and it’s becoming more of an open space where people are allowing themselves to be drawn to what feels joyful and true—not

necessarily to reach an end point, but to be present in the experience itself and let people change us and explore together.

Q: Looking ahead, what excites you most about Feeld’s technological future and its continued role in redefining intimacy and relationships?

The evolution of how we connect is only just beginning. I’m incredibly optimistic about technology’s role in creating even more nuanced and authentic connection opportunities. What excites me most about Feeld’s technological future is our unwavering commitment to putting the individual human first, even as technology advances. We’re not chasing fleeting trends; we’re deepening the core experience of human connection.

Our goal is to continue building tools that empower radical authenticity. We want to consistently encourage people to question what’s considered the norm and whether it’s truly working for them. The future of connection, as shaped by tech, will be about creating an environment where individuals can endlessly learn, grow, and embrace how they’re evolving personally. Feeld is ultimately about providing the tools for our Members to be fully present, explore their curiosities safely, and experience the wonder of connection in all its infinite shapes, because there’s always something more to discover in relationships.

