Whitworth Bros Chairman on family business growth and new horizons

Martin George, chairman of Whitworth Bros, reflects on the company’s growth, its place in the E2E Profit 100, and ambitions to expand beyond milling into new industries.

Wednesday 12 November 2025 09:16 GMT
Martin George is the chairman of Whitworth Bros, the largest flour millers in the country.

In this profile video Martin discusses the history and impressive growth of this family-run business, and what it means to be included in the E2E Profit 100 2025.

Looking to the future, Martin explains that the company has achieved all it set out to in the milling industry, and so has its sights set on different industries such as oil.

To learn more about E2E and the E2E 100, visit E2E’s official website.

For more information on the E2E Profit 100, and to see the full list of winners click here.

