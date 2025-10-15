Nathan Haisley is the Head of Sales at Fora, who are partnering with this year’s E2E Dynamic 100. Part of The Office Group, Fora, which provides serviced office space, started 20 years ago from humble beginnings on City Road.

Haisley credits good investment and a groundbreaking partnership as fundamental to its success story, now having 60 buildings across the UK and Germany. With networking at the heart of how they do business, Fora has more buildings and wider global expansion in their sights for the future.