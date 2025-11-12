Profit is not just the lifeblood of any business endeavour, but it enables courage and conviction to do things differently, says Dr Jason Wouhra OBE, CEO of Lioncroft Wholesale, Chair of Unitas Wholesale and Chancellor of Aston University.

As always, this year’s E2E Profit 100 list really does make fantastic reading. During one of the UK’s most challenging trading periods since records began – post-pandemic, post-Brexit and during a cost-of-living crisis when every business is facing continually increasing costs, to see these businesses not simply surviving but positively thriving proves that success on this scale is still possible and can be achieved, even when the media headlines suggest the very opposite.

Every single business that has made the Profit 100 list is inspirational. Despite spanning diverse industries, each and every business will share one key thing in common; the ability to take a risk and consistently aim higher than others.

In the simplest of terms, no one sets out to run a business with the hope it might break even. May just cover its costs. That the products or services it produces are average. No, it is the exact opposite. Every single start up began with a great idea, a hunger to make it work and a fire in their belly. Every successful business began with a dream that prevented sleep and created such a strong desire to take action that resistance was futile.

And of course, we all know that when it comes to running a business, generating a profit isn’t optional, it’s essential. While the principle of profit may be a relatively simple maths equation – more money in than money out – the fact is, profit remains the lifeblood of every business endeavour.

Profit not only enables businesses to weather unpredictable storms, but it also enables you to invest for the future. Profit to play with means you can be creative and courageous. After all, this is how businesses succeed. Whether you want to compete regionally, nationally or on a global stage, businesses have to grow and evolve.

In the UK, we have a rich history of innovation and creativity – it runs through our DNA. From engineering and technology to design and aerospace, this great nation has long been a home for entrepreneurialism – both creating them and nurturing them. We have long been world leaders in industry and yet I have to ask, is that still the case? And if not, why not?

Have we become lazy and complacent? Or are we lacking the conditions in which entrepreneurialism can take root and grow? As a nation, we must create the right environment to encourage both investment and growth, it can’t be left to entrepreneurs to dig deeper and deeper. But how?

Well, first, our government needs to think differently in order to support, nurture and champion those who strive to innovate and inspire others. How can those in parliament incentivise a nationwide growth mindset to drive success and investment in the future? What can be done to actively encourage a competitive mindset and a desire to win, instead of success being regarded as a dirty word?

Those included in the E2E Profit 100 have embraced this mindset with gusto. They have harnessed courage and dared to take a risk, to be different and to make a difference. They are fully committed to the pursuit of reward, and in doing so, it is only right that we all congratulate them. But, we must go further than congratulations, we should celebrate, revere and rejoice in their success because they are leading the way.

Now is the time to do things differently. For all of us. For the sake of business, for the sake of entrepreneurialism and for the sake of the whole nation.

