Hardys wine owner warns of shortage ahead of Christmas holidays

Christmas could be a little less merry this year, with wine manufacturers warning that truck driver shortages will impact alcohol supply.

Accolade, the wine giant that makes Hardys, has said that staff shortages could push up costs of products and lead to sparse shelves at Christmas.

Robert Foye, chief executive officer at Accolade, told The BBC: “These shortages, if they continue, could definitely impact Christmas. We are trying to get ahead of it, but it does depend on the situation for the entire transport and trucking industry in the UK.”

Companies across the retail, transport and hospitality sectors are having to deal with a shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers.

There is an estimated shortfall of 100,000 workers due to Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Foye added: “Staff shortages are definitely there and there’s a whole new group of employees that need to be trained, from truck drivers to restaurant staff.”

Accolade is the UK’s largest wine company and fifth largest in the world, with sales of around 35 million cases a year.

Labour urged the government on Friday to appoint a minister with responsibility for tackling the shortage of workers.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said: “The Government must get a grip on the supply chain crisis facing our economy. While they act as if the problem will solve itself, businesses are telling Government these problems are only going to grow.

“The long-term problems in the HGV sector will not be solved by making drivers work longer hours but by training workers and improving their terms and conditions.”

Demand for workers across the economy remains high and recruiters reported there were 1.66 million jobs on offer last week, a weekly increase of 193,000.

The National Farmers Union estimates that there are 500,000 vacancies across the food and drink sector and it is calling on the Government to review its immigration policies and introduce a 12-month Covid-19 recovery visa.

The food and drink sector has had a beleaguered few months, with staff being impacted by the Covid-19 pingdemic as well as the HGV driver shortage.

Last month, beer and wine seller Adnams warned that the 149-year-old company was struggling with “some upward pressure on wages”, rising input costs, and “some difficulties in wine supply”.