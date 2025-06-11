Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Heathrow says record demand shows ‘honest conversation’ is needed on expansion

More than 7.2 million passengers travelled through its four terminals last month.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 11 June 2025 07:36 BST
More than 7.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow last month (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
More than 7.2 million passengers travelled through Heathrow last month (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

Heathrow airport has called for “an honest conversation” about expansion after another record month for passenger numbers.

More than 7.2 million passengers travelled through its four terminals last month.

This was up 0.4% from a year ago and represents its busiest May on record.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “As these record numbers become the norm, it’s time to start an honest conversation about the challenges this presents for an already space-constrained yet highly efficient hub.

“Heathrow continues to deliver excellent service, but to sustain this performance and meet future demand, expanding capacity will be essential.”

The airport has previously said it will submit detailed plans for building a third runway to the Government in the summer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves used a speech on growth in January to give her support to the project, which has been repeatedly delayed over several decades because of environmental concerns.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in