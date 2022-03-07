How to become a sustainability leader in 2022

If you have a business, sustainability shouldn’t just be part of your business strategy – it should be your only business strategy.

Sustainability, of course, means a lot of things to a lot of people. It could be finding solutions for that plastic bottle not to end up on our seashores but also committing to ethical labour practices and understanding the need for more diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

How can we understand more about the dynamics behind the just-in-time supply chain? What’s the difference between carbon-neutral, net-zero, and climate positive emissions? How can we upskill to inspire collective action?

GetSmarter, a brand of 2U, offers high-quality online Sustainability courses in partnership with some of the world’s leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Oxford, and Cambridge.

The courses are designed with professionals in mind to provide a career-focused curriculum that equips working professionals with the expertise required to advance in the workplace.

Explore a range of 6-8 week online short courses with the world’s leading universities to help drive your business sustainability goals forward with professional rigour.

University of Oxford - Climate Emergency Programme

The prestigious Saïd Business School will give you the tools, frameworks, and models to drive systemic sustainable change. While engaging with the people and the organisations that are actively creating change to address the climate emergency, in just 6 weeks you’ll explore the impact of the climate crisis on the not-so-distant future.

University of Cambridge - Sustainable Finance

This self-paced, 8-week course, will give you an understanding of the strategic implications of sustainability challenges on financial systems, including capital management in private sector businesses and public sector policy formation.

This is a strategic course if you believe that the current financial system can be rewired to positively impact society and enhance your organisation’s long-term financial value.

University of Cambridge - Business and Climate Change: Towards Net-Zero Emissions

With 8 to 10 hours per week, you’ll gain insights into the organisational risk and opportunities posed by climate change, learn to lead the transition to net-zero emissions and rewire your business model for long-term value and resilience.

In only 8 weeks, you’ll explore real-world innovation and design strategies that can enhance long-term organisational resilience and drive change toward a net-zero future.

University of Cambridge - Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Through weekly modules, you’ll learn how to craft an action plan to transform complex and dynamic supply chains towards implementing climate positive change in existing supply chains. This course will help you create long-term value while leveraging supply chain transformation to meet organisational objectives.

University of Cambridge – Business Sustainability Management

Are you looking to start a business, shift career paths or broaden your skillset within your current role?

The Institute for Sustainable Leadership offers this online short course to anyone who wants to learn to argue the business case for sustainability.

In 8 weeks, this program will expand your knowledge of sustainability across various organisations, industries and practices including business, consulting, environmental, social and governance, and energy sectors.

These are only a few examples of the variety of courses available online.

Drive change now, upgrade your sustainability skills today.

