Inflation hits 30-year high after rising 6.2% in a year
Cost-of-living crisis worsens ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement
The squeeze on household budget has worsened ahead of the Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement which is expected to only offer minor tweaks to ease the cost-of-living crisis.
Inflation reached 6.2 per cent in the 12 months to February, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics, a fresh 30 year high.
The measure of price growth in the economy, the Consumer Prices Index is set to reach above 8 per cent in April, the Bank of England said last week. It could stay at this level for for close to three months.
The central bank also suggested that price growth could peak again in October, when the new energy price cap is introduced.
More follow.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies