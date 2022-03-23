Inflation hits 30-year high after rising 6.2% in a year

Cost-of-living crisis worsens ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement

Anna Isaac
Wednesday 23 March 2022 07:17
Comments
(Independent)

The squeeze on household budget has worsened ahead of the Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement which is expected to only offer minor tweaks to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Inflation reached 6.2 per cent in the 12 months to February, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics, a fresh 30 year high.

The measure of price growth in the economy, the Consumer Prices Index is set to reach above 8 per cent in April, the Bank of England said last week. It could stay at this level for for close to three months.

The central bank also suggested that price growth could peak again in October, when the new energy price cap is introduced.

More follow.

