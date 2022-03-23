(PA)

Voters overwhelmingly support a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies to support families with mounting energy bills, a new poll for The Independent has found.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure to use today’s mini-Budget to give people a helping hand with their finances as daily living costs rise.

A Savanta ComRes survey for The Independent has found that the majority of voters - including among Conservative voters - support scrapping next month’s 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance contributions.

A majority also back a cut to fuel duty and the introduction of a £10-an-hour minimum wage. Families are facing a further hit to their finances next month, with the average £700 hike in annual domestic gas and electricity bills due to take affect.

That is now expected to be followed by a further £600-£1,000 increase in the autumn due to the effects of the Ukraine War.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has intended today’s statement to be no more than an economic update but plans have changed and the mini-Budget is now expected to set out further measures to deal with the cost of living crisis.