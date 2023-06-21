✕ Close Martin Lewis shares 'one good bit of news' out of mortgage rates crisis

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Inflation unexpectedly remained frozen last month on 8.7 per cent, piling further pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Following two consecutive months of falls, rising prices remained steady in April and May and above what economists had earlier predicted.

Soaring prices for plane tickets, recreational and cultural goods and services and second-hand cars added the most to inflation, the Office for National Statistics said.

Costs for motor fuel fell, they added, putting the biggest downward pressures on inflation.

The frozen inflation rate means the Bank of England will now almost certainly hike interest rates when officials meet tomorrow.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”