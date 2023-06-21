Inflation news – live: Rate frozen at 8.7% as bank geared to hike interest in latest mortgages blow
Inflation unexpectedly remained frozen last month on 8.7 per cent, piling further pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.
Following two consecutive months of falls, rising prices remained steady in April and May and above what economists had earlier predicted.
Soaring prices for plane tickets, recreational and cultural goods and services and second-hand cars added the most to inflation, the Office for National Statistics said.
Costs for motor fuel fell, they added, putting the biggest downward pressures on inflation.
The frozen inflation rate means the Bank of England will now almost certainly hike interest rates when officials meet tomorrow.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.
“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”
Another Bank base rate rise now ‘a nailed-on certainty’
Another rise in the Bank of England base rate “is a nailed-on certainty”, one mortgage broker has suggested, urging governors to “pause for thought” before “inflicting real harm”.
Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco mortgage brokers, said: "The latest inflation data is set to upset an awful lot of people, leading to a new set of rates rises that will compound the pain of a cost-of-living crisis on the public."
He added: “The Bank have one job to do, and it is painfully clear that the tool they are currently using is a blunted instrument against inflation that is now endemic.
“Rather than keep doing the same thing, they should pause for thought and look at a different approach before they inflict real harm in the economy and on people’s livelihoods.”
‘Tory government can’t get a grip of this’: Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves responds
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This Tory government can’t get a grip of this problem because they are the problem.
“Thirteen years of the Tories and their disastrous mini-budget are damaging our economic security and leaving families worse off.
“Simply continuing on this Tory path of managed decline is not the summit of Labour’s ambition.
“We need a more secure economy, more secure family finances and a plan to help us grab hold of the opportunities before us.
“With a relentless focus on the cost of living, our strong fiscal rules and our mission for growth, that is what a Labour government will bring.”
Chancellor insists government won’t be ‘pushed off course’ in goal to curb inflation
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government would “stick to its guns” and insisted patience was needed for Bank of England rate rises to curb inflation.
He told broadcasters: “Today’s figures strengthen the case for the government to stick to its guns.
“No matter what the pressure from left, right or centre, we won’t be pushed off course.
“Because if we are going to help families, if we are going to relieve the pressure on people with mortgages, on businesses, we need to squeeze every last drop of high inflation out of the economy.”
He added: “If you look at what’s happening in other countries, you can see that rises in interest rates do bring down inflation over time.
“That will happen here but we need to be patient, we need to stick to the course and then we’ll get to the other side.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government was taking “difficult decisions” to balance the books following the pandemic and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We rightly spent billions to protect families and businesses from the worst impacts of the pandemic and Putin’s energy crisis,” the chancellor said.
“But it would be manifestly unfair to leave future generations with a tab they cannot repay.
“That’s why we have taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the books in order to halve inflation this year, grow the economy and reduce debt.”
Government borrowed more than doubled in May, official figures show
Government borrowing more than doubled to £20 billion in May, pushed higher by the cost of mammoth energy support schemes, while public sector net debt reached more than 100% of annual economic output for the first time since 1961, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said borrowing in May was £10.7 billion higher than a year ago and the second-highest May borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.
Economists had predicted borrowing of £19.5 billion for May.
The ONS data also showed net debt reached £2.6 trillion as of the end of May, estimated at 100.1% of gross domestic product (GDP).
This is the first time the debt-to-GDP ration has risen above 100% since March 1961, except for during the pandemic, but this was later revised lower.
Inflation at highest levels in 31 years, ONS chief economist warns
Core inflation is at its highest level in 31 years, the Office for National Statistics’ chief economist has said.
Grant Fitzner told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think something that may cause some concern is the continuing rise in what’s known as core inflation - that excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco - which has risen in the latest month to 7.1%.
“That’s the highest annual rate in core inflation since March 1992.”
He added: “Goods inflation, of course, has seen big increases over the past year but it’s been gradually heading downwards. Where we’re seeing the increase over recent months has been in service prices, so cafes, restaurants, hotels, etc.
“In the latest month that rose to 7.4%. That is the highest again for quite some time and it’s probably driven at least in part by the increase we’ve seen in wages.
“Service prices are sticky, it can take longer for them to pick up, but likewise longer for them to unwind as well. Certainly, a number of commentators have pointed to some concerns that this means that inflation may be a little bit stickier on the way down than people had previously expected.”
