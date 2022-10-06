Which lenders have removed their mortgages as hundreds more deals pulled
321 more deals have been pulled as market calms after mini-Budget turmoil
Hundreds of mortgage deals have vanished from the market in recent days after the mini-Budget triggered market mayhem.
Several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society have pulled their fixed-rate products for new customers.
Smaller lenders including the Scottish Building Society, Darlington Building Society, CHL Mortgages, Bank of Ireland, Clydesdale Bank, Paragon, Leek United Building Society and The Nottingham for Intermediaries have also taken the same action.
Analysis of the market by Moneyfacts.co.uk found that on Friday, the day of the mini-Budget, 3,961 residential mortgage products were available.
By Monday this week, the total had fallen to 3,880, and by Tuesday it had shrunk further to 3,596 deals - a reduction of 365 compared to Friday - analysis for the PA news agency found.
Rightmove's housing expert Tim Bannister said the decreasing deals were a “bitter pill” for people wanting to move home and those with ending fixed terms.
“We're monitoring activity carefully in real-time, and for now what we're seeing is that the housing market's very much still moving,” Mr Bannister said.
“The number of potential buyers requesting to view properties on Monday and Tuesday was down 3 per cent compared with other Mondays and Tuesdays this month, and demand is still significantly higher than the supply of homes for sale.
He added: “Also, the number of sales being agreed on Tuesday was at its highest number in a day since early August, perhaps as some people rush to get a mortgage before rates rise further.
“We've seen demand softening in the past few months, but buyer demand is still 20 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic five-year average, house prices are 15 per cent higher than they were two years ago, and the overall number of homes going through conveyancing is 40 per cent higher than in 2019.”
Brokers have said they expect lenders to return with new deals in the coming days.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 2,661 residential mortgage products available. In comparison, on Friday morning this figure totalled 3,961.
Today, this figure stands at 2,340 - according to research by money comparison experts, Moneyfacts.co.uk
The overall choice of mortgage deals remains significantly higher than it was during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic, which also caused significant economic uncertainty.
A particular low point was in October 2020, when 2,259 mortgage deals were available. During the pandemic, low-deposit mortgage deals, often used by first-time buyers, were particularly at risk of being pulled as lenders were concerned about “riskier” lending.
But this time around, the mortgage withdrawals appear to be more evenly spread across different loan-to-value (LTV) brackets.
Full list of lenders who have stopped mortgage products
Full product removal
Virgin Money
Skipton Building Society
Post Office Money
Vida Homeloans
Penrith Building Society
Hodge Bank
The Mortgage Lender
Atom Bank (digital mortgages)
Fixed-rate product withdrawals
Scottish Building Society
Monmouthshire Building Society
Marsden Building Society
Paragon Bank
Furness Building Society
Family Building Society
Bath Building Society
Melton Building Society
Teachers Building Society
Progressive Building Society
Cumberland Building Society
Kent Reliance
Precise Mortgages
Partial withdrawals and changes
Halifax - ending all products with a fee
Nationwide Building Society - increased fixed rate offers by 1.2 percentage points
Leeds Building Society - increased fixed rate offers by 1.25 percentage points
TSB - withdrawn its three and five years products and ended its five-year fixed house purchase with a £995 fee.
HSBC - Increased fixed rates by 1.86 percentage points
First Direct - Increased fixed rates by 1.66 percentage points
