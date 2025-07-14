Business news live: Bitcoin hits new high, interest rates cut hint and EU tariff threat
Stock markets updates and business news from Monday
Starting a week where the UK will get its latest official inflation data, the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has suggested that interest rates will be cut once more next month, saying the “downward path” remains on course as businesses tighten up the jobs market following the rise in National Insurance Contributions.
In the money markets, shares are expected to open lower on Monday for FTSE 100 firms, while bitcoin continues its record surge to hit new highs well above $120,000. Silver, gold and Brent Crude oil have also all been on the rise, but the pound has continued to drop against the dollar.
Additionally, we’ll be watching out for any tariff-related retaliation as the EU steps up its offensive against the US with a $24bn tariff list ready to go into effect if the two cannot reach a trade deal.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
US impose 30% tariff on EU and Mexico from 1 August
Donald Trump announced 30 per cent tariffs on EU products over the weekend, as well as hitting Mexico with the same number.
“We have had years to discuss our trading relationship with The European Union, and we have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, trade Deficits, engendered by your tariff, and non-Tariff, policies, and trade barriers,” the US president wrote on social media.
"Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal."
Bank of England hint at new interest rates cut
With interest rates at 4.25 per cent, there have been calls for the Bank of England to lower the base rate more quickly from some quarters.
Andrew Bailey, the BoE governor, says that other people have asked why they are coming down at all however, given inflation remains stuck well above the target rate at 3.4 per cent.
It’s a constant battle, but the hint has been left this time that they could come down a notch again next month as businesses tighten expenses via the jobs market.
Bailey said: “I really do believe the path is downward but we continue to use the words ‘gradual and careful’. I think we’re getting more consistently the story that [businesses], if you take the national insurance change, are adjusting via the labour market. I don’t think we’re getting to a tipping point in the sense that it’s becoming a sort of flood.”
Bitcoin posts new record high above $122,000
Bitcoin has been on a tear of late - it’s up 30 per cent this year, 15 per cent this month, almost ten per cent in the last week... and up once again overnight, setting a new all-time high in the process.
Having hovered around $118,000 most of the weekend, the latest surge has taken it to a high point of around $122,450.
It seems to be settling so far just above the $122,000 mark.
From a year ago today it is up 100.9 per cent - almost exactly doubling in that period.
Business news live - Monday 14 July
Good morning and welcome to another week of action on The Independent’s rolling live business blog.
There’s lots coming this week, from stock market reaction to UK inflation data, but we start it all in the money markets where the pound is dropping - but bitcoin is heading up.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments