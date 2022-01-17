TalkTalk is lifted by TV and mobiles

TalkTalk, the broadband provider, saw the first quarterly rise in customers over the past three months as it moves from traditional phone provider to all-singing, all-dancing internet, TV and mobile supplier.

The chief executive, Dido Harding, said: "We have returned our total customer base to growth for the first time in three years, an important milestone on our journey to become a growing and more profitable business." TalkTalk launched its TV service and mobile handset offer during the summer. It has signed up 80,000 TV customers and is capable of installing 10,000 new customers a week.

Revenues fell in the three months to December from £422m to £415m.

