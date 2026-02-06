Mandelson’s lobbying firm cuts all ties and announces boss to quit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lobbying firm co-founded by Peter Mandelson has cut all ties with the former US ambassador and announced the departure of its boss Benjamin Wegg-Prosser.

Global Counsel said Lord Mandelson no longer has a stake in the business nor any influence over it.

Co-founder and chief executive Mr Wegg-Prosser said he was stepping down as it was “time to draw a line” between the firm and the “actions” of Lord Mandelson.

The business had been coming under pressure over its association with Lord Mandelson and his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Global Counsel said in a statement that it had reached an agreement to fully divest the peer’s shares in the company, therefore ending any connections with him.

Its chairman, Archie Norman, said: “With the completion of this process today, Peter Mandelson no longer has any shareholding, role or association with Global Counsel and has no influence over the firm in any capacity.”

Mr Wegg-Prosser said: “With the completion of the divestment of Peter Mandelson’s stake in the business, I feel that now is the time to draw a line between Global Counsel and his actions.”

He has been replaced as head of the firm by its managing director Rebecca Park.

Lord Mandelson co-founded the London-based firm with Mr Wegg-Prosser in 2010 after Labour lost the general election.

It is understood that Barclays has cut ties with Global Counsel amid the scrutiny.