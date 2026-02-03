Timeline of Lord Mandelson’s controversial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson has resigned from the Labour Party to avoid causing “further embarrassment”.

It comes after a weekend of further revelations over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here is what we know about the pair’s relationship.

2002

Lord Mandelson writes a memo encouraging the then-prime minister Tony Blair to meet Epstein, according to The Times.

2003

Lord Mandelson’s message to Epstein, in which he describes him as his “best pal”, is included in a “birthday book” compiled by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

open image in gallery Part of Mandelson’s birthday message to Epstein ( House Committee on Oversight and Reform )

2006

As police in Florida suggest Epstein should be charged with four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Lord Mandelson says “I am following you closely and here whenever you need”, after Epstein tells him he is “attempting to set up another prosecutor meeting”, according to Bloomberg.

Epstein is later arrested and Bloomberg reports that Lord Mandelson asks the paedophile for updates on the same day, saying “keep me posted”.

2007

Epstein’s lawyers engage in discussion with Miami attorney Alexander Acosta about a plea bargain that would allow him to avoid prosecution.

open image in gallery Peter Mandelson (left) speaks with Jeffrey Epstein in a picture from the latest trove of documents released ( House Oversight Committee )

2008

Epstein pleads guilty to soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor and is sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security prison.

The US attorney’s office agrees not to prosecute Epstein for more serious federal crimes in a secret arrangement.

Lord Mandelson writes emails showing support for Epstein while he is facing charges for soliciting a minor, including one that says “Your friends stay with you and love you”.

The emails, reported by The Sun, also show the former Labour minister tells Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before his prison sentence.

open image in gallery A young Epstein poses with a woman whose face has been blocked out to protect her privacy ( House Oversight Committee )

2009

Lord Mandelson stays at Epstein’s Manhattan apartment while the paedophile is serving his 18-month sentence, an internal report by the JP Morgan bank suggests.

Epstein is released from prison after serving 13 months.

2010

During his time as business secretary, Lord Mandelson brokered a deal with Epstein for the sale of a UK taxpayer-owned banking business.

2019

Epstein is arrested on sex trafficking charges after lawyers in New York conclude they are not bound by the secret non-prosecution agreement.

The paedophile financier is found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York a month later.

Lord Mandelson’s affiliation with Epstein is thrown into the spotlight after a picture of him with the paedophile financier on St Barts is published.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer appointed Lord Mandelson to the job of ambassador to the UK in February ( PA )

2025

Lord Mandelson tells a Financial Times reporter to “f*** off” after being asked about his relationship with Epstein.

The House Oversight Committee in the US releases a number of documents from the Epstein estate, including the “birthday book” with Lord Mandelson’s message in it.

Lord Mandelson describes his birthday message to Epstein as “very embarrassing” during an interview with The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves the West programme.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer asks Lord Mandelson to stand down.

2026

Lord Mandelson features in the more than three million documents released by the US Department of Justice related to paedophile financier Epstein.

Among them were files that suggested Epstein had made $75,000 in payments to Lord Mandelson between 2003 and 2004, when he was a Labour MP.

In an email exchange from 2009, Lord Mandelson appeared to tell Epstein he would lobby ministers about a tax on bankers bonuses.

Lord Mandelson said he had written to Hollie Ridley, general secretary of the Labour Party to say he was resigning his party membership.

“Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me. While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” he said.