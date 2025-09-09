The subpoenaed Epstein files: Everything we know about latest release, including 50th birthday book with ‘Trump sketch’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trove of documents from the investigation into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was released Monday by a congressional committee.

The bombshell document drop included a 238-page book compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, with dozens of contributions from the disgraced financier’s rich and powerful friends, along with “girl-friends.” Among the biggest revelations was a sexually suggestive hand-drawn naked woman and cryptic message, allegedly by President Donald Trump. Epstein’s last will and testament, and lengthy address book were also released.

The documents were released by the House Oversight Committee, after it subpoenaed Epstein’s estate last month, amid ongoing public outcry over the Trump administration’s failure to keep a promise made by the president and release all the documents related to the case.

Epstein, 66, died by suicide in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving abuse of girls as young as 14. Epstein was previously arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida in 2006. The charge sparked a federal investigation, but Epstein struck a plea deal that protected him from further charges. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to state charges and registered as a sex offender.

Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in connection with the sex trafficking investigation in 2021. She is serving 20 years after being found guilty on several charges, including sex trafficking of minors.

The document dump comes as:

The White House denied Monday that Trump drew or put his signature on a 50th birthday letter to Epstein;

The president called the birthday letter a “dead issue”;

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are collecting signatures on a petition to force a vote calling on the Justice Department to release more Epstein files.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein lounges in a hammock in a picture included in a book gifted to him for his 50th birthday. The House Oversight Committee released the book on Monday night ( House Oversight Committee )

Epstein’s Birthday Book: Trump’s ‘Bawdy’ Drawing

Epstein’s 50th birthday book, from 2003, includes a letter that is allegedly signed by Trump.

The note describes an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein, framed by a sketched outline of a woman’s torso and breasts. The text reads like a script, detailing a cryptic, imagined conversation between “Donald” and “Jeffrey.” It begins with a “Voice Over” that says: “There must be more to life than having everything.”

“Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter concludes.

The letter is signed “Donald,” in the sketched woman’s pubic area. It appears to have been written in thick black marker with angular letters and a long trail after the last “D.”

Contemporaneous, authenticated letters from Trump, such as a note he sent to Larry King in 1999, have signatures that appear similar.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the letter in July, prompting a vehement denial from the president who said he “never wrote a picture.” Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the paper, its publisher and owner, Rupert Murdoch.

open image in gallery A birthday note for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 that appears to have been signed by Donald Trump ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery Trump declined to comment on the alleged birthday note, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote that the ‘entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false’ ( REUTERS )

In a statement on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote that “this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false.”

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” she wrote. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

On another page, Trump’s name appears in a photo, as the signature - “D J TRUMP” - on a giant check for $22,500 being held by Epstein and two other men, who are smiling at the camera. A fourth person, whose face has been blacked-out, is also holding onto the check.

The photo is captioned: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money on the girl!”

open image in gallery Epstein holds a photo of a giant check for $22,500 signed 'D J Trump.' ( House Oversight Committee )

In a section titled “Assistants,” one note also names Trump alongside several other famous people that the writer claimed to have encountered after meeting Epstein. Others named include Prince Andrew, Naomi Campbell and Michael Jackson.

Trump was friends with Epstein in the Nineties and early 2000s, once calling him a “terrific guy.” The pair were pictured partying together at glamorous events in Palm Beach and New York. However, they fell out and Trump barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2007.

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to the Epstein case.

Epstein’s ‘Friends’: Clinton, Mandelson and More

The birthday book contains several contributions from high-profile people, listed in the “friends” section of the contents page. The list includes Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Peter Mandelson, the British Ambassador to the U.S.

One message signed “Bill Clinton,” describes Epstein as having “childlike curiosity.”

The note reads: “It’s reassuring, isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”

open image in gallery A note in Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book that appears to have been signed by former President Bill Clinton ( House Oversight Committee )

A contribution, attributed to Mandelson, includes a collection of photos, such as shots of a tropical island and a yellow parachute gliding through the air. Mandelson included a photo of himself wrapped in a towel or robe, speaking to Epstein outdoors on a porch.

There is also note for Epstein, which praises him as an “intelligent” and “sharp-witted man.”

It concludes: “But wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal! Happy Birthday, Jeffrey. We love you!!”

open image in gallery Peter Mandelson (left) with Jeffrey Epstein. Mandelson appears to have called Epstein as his 'best pal' in a birthday note ( House Oversight Committee )

Another submission includes a hand-drawn cartoon of Epstein, which is unsigned. The sketch is of a man handing a lollipop and balloons to three girls, with a caption which reads: “1983.”

It also includes a man, who resembles Epstein, lounging on a beach and receiving a massage from several women, one of whom has the initials “J.E.” tattooed on her body. A jet is seen flying in the background. The caption reads: “2003 what a great country!”

open image in gallery A cartoon in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book shows him receiving a massage from women on a beach ( House Oversight Committee )

The book also features a poem, signed by “Stuey”. The table of contents suggests this could be a submission from Stuart Pivar, an art collector and scientist.

“Jeffrey at half century, with credentials plenipotentiary, though up to no good whenever he could, has avoided the penitentiary,” the poem reads, in part.

Business, Science and Brooklyn

Other sections are titled “Family,” “Brooklyn,” “Science,” and “Business.” The “Family” section includes several old photos of Epstein and his relatives, including a portrait that appears to show Epstein and his younger brother Mark as children.

open image in gallery A picture of two young boys who appear to be Jeffrey Epstein and his younger brother, Mark. The picture is signed: 'To simpler days. Happy 50th. Mark' ( House Oversight Committee )

The “Brooklyn” section has photos of Epstein, who was raised in Coney Island, throughout his childhood and as a young man. One photo shows two boys, who may be Epstein and his brother, with an elderly relative. Another shows a young boy holding an accordion and a small guitar. Epstein played the accordion as a child, according to other entries in the birthday book.

This section includes a note titled: “Girls On My Boat.” The handwritten note reads: “We picked up girls on beach—went out on boat. I tell them with knife in my hand to take suits off.” It’s unclear who wrote it.

open image in gallery A handwritten note titled 'Girls on my Boat' included in the 'Brooklyn' section of Epstein's birthday book ( House Oversight Committee )

Another letter, signed by “Johnny Boy”, and written on a letterhead that reads “Johnny Boy Kafka,” includes a sexually explicit story about how Epstein’s parents conceived him. The letter goes on to recount stories from the writer’s youth involving Epstein, including a trip to Europe.

The “Science” section features contributions from at least five people and includes several references to mathematics.

The first entry is a handwritten note signed by Gerry Edelman, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who died in 2014.

The first sentence reads: “On this occasion, I am reminded of our many conversations, fueled by both your curiosity and your skepticism.”

Another note features a diagram titled “Jeffrey E.” accompanied by a caption praising his “intellect.”

The note references Marvin Minsky, a renowned cognitive and computer scientist, who died in 2016. The note’s signature is redacted.

open image in gallery A diagram and note praising Jeffrey Epstein's 'intellect' in the 'Science' section of his birthday book. The note's signature is redacted ( House Oversight Committee )

The “Business” section includes a letter signed “Ace Greenberg,” who served as CEO of the investment bank Bear Stearns when Epstein worked there in the 1970s. He died in 2014.

“Working with Jeffrey has been a pleasure and watching his meteoric success has given me many vicarious thrills,” the note reads.

‘Girlfriends’ and ‘Girl-friends’

The book includes a section titled “girlfriends”, and another titled “girl-friends.”

The names and faces of women in both sections are redacted. Attorneys for Epstein’s estate redacted the names and photos of women and children who appeared in the book to protect any potential victims’ identities, according to a letter to the House Oversight Committee, reviewed by The New York Times.

One letter in the “girlfriends” section is from an unknown person who recalled that Epstein tutored her in high school math, and that they ran into each other years later, after college. The letter’s signature is redacted.

“​​From lessons in algebra to lessons in life, the lessons l've learned from you during the past 35 years haven't always been easy or even ones that I would have chosen to learn, but they were always important,” the letter reads.

open image in gallery A young Jeffrey Epstein poses with a woman whose face has been blocked out to protect her privacy. The picture appears in the ‘girlfriends’ section of the birthday book ( House Oversight Committee )

Other contributions in the “girlfriends” section included old photos of Epstein, notes about classmates and musical scores.

The “girl-friends” section is far more explicit. The section includes handwritten notes from women, including one that recounts meeting Epstein in 1985.

“I have loved most every minute I’ve had knowing you these past years,” the note reads.

It also features a collage of photographs, featuring dozens of photos of women whose faces are redacted. Some are pictured with Epstein, while others are seen alone in bathing suits or posing for the camera.

open image in gallery Epstein poses with an unknown person on a private jet. The photo appears in the 'girl-friends' section of the book ( House Oversight Committee )

Another note from an unknown individual recounts how she met Epstein through Maxwell.

“I received a call from Ghislaine, who I had worked on (massaged) twice in the last few months, to work on her ‘employer,’” the note reads.

“‘He is a business man and wants you to work on his feet at his desk,’ she said. My first thought was, ‘Corns and bunions and a curmudgeon of a man.’”

Ghislaine Maxwell

Maxwell compiled the book, and she wrote both the prologue and final note.

“Jeffrey, the idea behind the book was simply to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places and people and different events,” the prologue reads.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein pose for a photo in 1991. The photo appears in the prologue to Epstein's birthday book ( House Oversight Committee )

The note concludes: “I know you will enjoy looking through the book, and I hope you will derive as much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you. Happy Happy Birthday. Love, Ghislaine.”

The book’s final pages are titled “The Next Fifty Years.” The last note, signed by Maxwell, reads: “To the next fifty years. ‘Know when you are winning.’ The next fifty years will be even more wonderful.”

Included with the note is a photo of Epstein in a hammock and another image of a placard that says: “Know when you are winning.”

Epstein’s Last Will & Testament

Epstein’s last will and testament from 2019 was also released. In the document, Epstein identified himself as a resident of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

His executors are Darren K. Indyke and Richard D. Kahn. Indyke was Epstein’s former personal attorney, while Kahn formerly worked as Epstein’s accountant, according to Reuters.

The will was signed on January 18, 2019, two days before Epstein’s 66th birthday. Epstein died months later, on August 10.

Non-Prosecution Agreement

Epstein’s estate also released his non-prosecution agreement with Florida prosecutors.

It was signed in September 2007 by the financier, Epstein’s attorney, Lilly Ann Sanchez, and an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

The agreement required Epstein to plead guilty to two state charges, and specified he could not enter a “nolo contendere” plea. This plea allows defendants to accept a conviction and subsequent sentence without admitting guilt.

In June 2008, he pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor in Florida. He was sentenced to 18 months in a minimum-security facility and registered as a sex offender.

Address Book and Contacts

Epstein’s address book and contact list contains hundreds of names. Certain entries were circled, including several titled “Massage” alongside locations like “Paris” and “Island.” Some names were also circled, including high-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz and retail billionaire Les Wexner.

Trump’s late ex-wife, Ivana, appears on the list, as well as their daughter, Ivanka.