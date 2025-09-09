Epstein birthday book includes joke about selling ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Trump for $22,500
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shared the photo after releasing President Trump’s alleged ‘bawdy’ letter to Epstein, which the White House insists is a hoax
A joke about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “selling” a woman to Donald Trump is included in documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Monday.
The OversightDems X account shared an image of Epstein holding a novelty check alongside two men and a woman, with the caption: “Epstein and a longtime Mar-a-Lago member joking about selling a ‘fully depreciated’ woman to Donald Trump for $22,500.”
The oversized check was signed “DJTRUMP,” although it does not resemble Trump’s actual signature.
Beneath it, a handwritten note which The New York Times said appears to be written by former New York real estate executive Joel Pashcow, referred to Epstein’s “early talents with money and women” and jokes that the photo shows the disgraced financier selling a “fully depreciated” woman to Trump.
“Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [name redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500,” the note read in block capitals. “Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money or the girl!”
The undated image comes from the 238-page birthday book compiled in 2003 for the financier by associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Lawyers for Epstein’s estate told the committee that they removed the names and photos of women and minors who appeared in the book to ensure that any potential victims could not be identified, according to a copy of a letter viewed by the Times. A woman in the check picture has had her image redacted.
Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and vehemently denies authoring a note to the disgraced financier. Pashcow did not immediately respond to the Times’ phone calls and emails requesting comment on the newly released image.
Pages from the birthday book, which The Wall Street Journal first reported on in July, were released after the House Oversight Committee received a tranche of documents from Epstein’s estate.
The Dems account posted the check picture hours after making public Trump’s alleged “bawdy” letter to Epstein that features a hand-drawn figure of a naked woman along with the president’s reported signature.
The White House continues to insist Trump did not draw the picture nor sign it.
“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation ... This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!”
Top White House aides pointed to discrepancies between the letter and Trump’s known signature, with his deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posting examples from the president’s first term on X. While leaving the U.S. Capitol on Monday, Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett suggested that the note was “forged,” adding that “we’ve seen autopens used quite a bit.”
Meanwhile, Democrats have blasted Trump for his alleged inclusion in the book, with Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin calling the document “sickening.”
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
