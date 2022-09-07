Pound falls to lowest level against US dollar since 1985

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pound slid to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985, an ominous development on Liz Truss’s first full day as prime minister.

The low-point not seen since the days of Margaret Thatcher resulted partly from a strong dollar, as Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, noted this morning.

But Britain’s dim economic outlook played its part, as the Bank warned of a coming recession driven by skyrocketing energy prices while inflation could hit 13.3 per cent next month.

“The markets are seemingly relishing the opportunity to bash the British pound,” said Valentin Marinov, leading currency researcher at Credit Agricole.

The pound fell as much as 0.9 per cent to $1.1407 and is now at $1.1422, down 0.8 per cent, according to Refinitiv data.

Financial markets have been rattled by the economic plans of Ms Truss. Her plan to boost the economy through tax cuts coupled with an expected £100bn set aside to cap energy costs has prompted investors to dump the pound and government bonds in recent weeks.

Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, told the Commons Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday that Ms Truss’s plan to freeze energy bills would likely force another interest rate rise.

New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said at a meeting with bank bosses on Wednesday that he would pursue an “unashamedly pro-growth agenda”.

But economists doubt the prime minister’s tax-cutting plan will spur growth.

Responding to Ms Truss’s maiden speech, Dr George Dibb, of the Institue for Policy Research, said: “Liz Truss is right to have bold ambitions to grow the economy, but all the signs are that she’s falling back on the failed policies of tax cuts and deregulation.

“Over a decade of cuts to corporation tax have failed on their own promise to boost investment. Any cuts to income tax right now will likely be offset by the Bank of England raising interest rates even further.”

Stock markets across Europe trembled at the threat of recessions. The FTSE 100 slipped 0.6 per cent while France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX each shed 0.4 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund expects the British economy to have the weakest growth of G7 countries next year.

More follows...