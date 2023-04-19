Quantexa is a global leader in decision intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organisations to establish confidence in their data, reach new levels of organisational efficiency and build business resiliency. ​

Using the latest advancements in AI, Machine Learning and advanced analytics, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform gives customers the ability to understand their data by connecting siloed systems and visualising complex relationships.

The result is a single view of data that becomes their most trusted and reusable resource across the organisation. Quantexa solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, fraud and security and risk, and throughout the customer lifecycle.​

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches.

Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 650 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has 14 offices worldwide including London, New York, Malaga, Amsterdam, Sydney, Singapore, and the UAE.

You can view the complete E2E Tech 100 track here