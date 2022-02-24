✕ Close Boris Johnson says Russia has chosen ‘path of destruction’ after Putin launches ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

Financial markets across the world fell on opening after Russian president Vladimir Putin began a “unprovoked and unjustified” invasion of Ukraine overnight.

In London, the FTSE 100 index plunged more than 200 points, or 2.7 per cent, upon opening on Thursday in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which US President Joe Biden described as “unprovoked and unjustified”.

Markets also fell earlier in Tokyo and Seoul by 2 per cent, and by more than 3 per cent in Hong Kong and Sydney as the world responded to Russia’s attack.

Ukrainians have begun withdrawing cash from banks and have been seen waiting in line at supermarkets, while the country’s military has stopped operations at sea ports. President Volodymyr Zelensky has already declared martial law and urged people to shelter, amid reports of missile strikes and explosions across the country.

Mr Biden and the country’s European and NATO allies are expected to announce further rounds of sanctions against Russia as the invasion continues by land, air and sea.