Ukraine reaction - live: FTSE plunges 200 points on opening after Russia begins invasion
Boris Johnson says Russia has chosen ‘path of destruction’ after Putin launches ‘military operation’ in Ukraine
Financial markets across the world fell on opening after Russian president Vladimir Putin began a “unprovoked and unjustified” invasion of Ukraine overnight.
In London, the FTSE 100 index plunged more than 200 points, or 2.7 per cent, upon opening on Thursday in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which US President Joe Biden described as “unprovoked and unjustified”.
Markets also fell earlier in Tokyo and Seoul by 2 per cent, and by more than 3 per cent in Hong Kong and Sydney as the world responded to Russia’s attack.
Ukrainians have begun withdrawing cash from banks and have been seen waiting in line at supermarkets, while the country’s military has stopped operations at sea ports. President Volodymyr Zelensky has already declared martial law and urged people to shelter, amid reports of missile strikes and explosions across the country.
Mr Biden and the country’s European and NATO allies are expected to announce further rounds of sanctions against Russia as the invasion continues by land, air and sea.
Cost-of-living crisis ‘driven by war’, says MP
A senior Conservative MP has warned that war between Russian and Ukraine will further worsen the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, and told the BBC’s Today Programme: “you can forget about petrol at £1.70 a litre, which is where it’s heading now.”
Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said that if European leaders did not take action against Vladimir Putin, consumers across the continent would suffer.
“10 per cent of the world’s wheat is grown in Ukraine and the idea that this year’s going to be a good crop, I’m afraid, is for the birds”, said Mr Tugendhat. “This is absolutely one of those moments where we’re going to see the cost-of-living crisis driven by war.”
FTSE 100 falls on opening following invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global markets Thursday, with financial markets in Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul falling upon opening.
The London Stock Exchange’s leading FTSE 100 index also plunged more than 200 points, or 2.7 per cent, within moments of opening in reaction to the news on Thursday.
Oil prices meanwhile have topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, with consequences expected for consumers in Europe.
