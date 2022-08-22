Cost of living: How you could be missing out on up to £2,000 every year towards childcare costs
With the rising cost of living, many family budgets are being squeezed, leaving many people looking for ways to save money. Well, help is at hand.
More than a million families are entitled to financial support for childcare from the government, although many do not realise they are eligible.
The help comes in the form of Universal Credit, Tax-Free Childcare and 30/15 hours of childcare provision.
And the support could be worth thousands of pounds, which can be used flexibly with a range of providers. These include schools, nurseries, nannies, childminders, before and after school clubs and playgroups - places where your children can get care and interact with other children, which can help with their development.
Those eligible for Tax-Free Childcare may be missing out on up to £2,000 every year, or £4,000 for children with disabilities, towards childcare costs. But only 3 out of 10 eligible families are currently claiming their entitlement.
In Portsmouth, Gemma used Tax-Free Childcare to support her son, now aged five, through nursery and after-school care and school camps.
“It’s always worth checking, you’d be surprised how many offer it…even places you didn’t think would,” she said.
For Jordan, a young single mother with a three year-old daughter, her Universal Credit payment covers a significant portion of her childcare costs.
Jordan’s Jobcentre Plus Work Coach helped her find a job at Rangers Charity Foundation in Glasgow as a community assistant.
“I had always wanted to work, but the high cost of childcare made it feel impossible. Being able to claim back these costs has made a big difference to my life and my daughter’s too,” she said.
For Leigh, a mother-of-one from Wales, the long school holidays were less of a worry this year thanks to the 30 hours of childcare support she can access.
With a childminder lined up Leigh can carry on working her usual hours secure in the knowledge that her daughter is being well looked after.
This is because, throughout the school year Leigh was able to get access to 30 hours of childcare support per week. With the money she was able to save she has been able to sort her daughter’s summer childcare provision and continue in her work as a technical adviser for a communications firm throughout the summer.
