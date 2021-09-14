Coronavirus news - live: Boris Johnson set to unveil Covid winter plan ‘toolbox’, including jabs for over-50s
Live news and updates on coronavirus
Boris Johnson is set to unveil a 'toolbox' of options to get the country through coronavirus over the winter and prevent another lockdown.
The prime minister is expected to outline a series of options, including working from home and compulsory mask wearing, as part of his Covid blueprint to manage the disease at a press conference later today.
Mr Johnson remains "dead set" against another lockdown, with No10 insisting it will only be considered as a "last resort". He is also expected to announce the start of the booster jabs programme that will target the over-50s.
Ministers believe a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed by new cases of the disease as it moves into the autumn and winter months.
It follows Monday's announcement that Covid jabs will be rolled out for all children aged 12 to 15 in schools starting next week.
Boris Johnson will today announce a ‘toolbox’ of options to get the country through coronavirus over the winter and prevent a further lockdown.
The prime minister will outline a series of options, including working from home and compulsory mask wearing, as part of his Covid blueprint to manage the disease, as reported by the Daily Mirror
Mr Johnson remains “dead set” against another lockdown, with No10 insisting it will only be considered as a “last resort”.
The prime minister is also likely to announce the start of the country’s Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for the over-50s.
Under the plan all over 50s will be offered a third jab - starting with the over 70s and the most vulnerable.
The shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be administered at least six months after the second dose amid concerns the protection it gives to older people fades over time.
Ministers believe it will help ensure the NHS is not overwhelmed by new cases of the disease as it moves into the autumn and winter.
However, it has been criticised by some scientists, who argue the priority now should be to get the jab to those countries which have received only scant quantities of the vaccine.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid will set out the details when he unveils the Government’s winter Covid plan for England in a Commons statement on Tuesday.
