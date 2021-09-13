Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson ‘dead set’ against more lockdowns amid ‘shambolic’ vaccine passport U-turn
Follow the latest updates from the pandemic
Boris Johnson is said to be “dead set” against ordering further lockdowns as he prepares to set out his plan to get the country through Covid-19 this autumn and winter.
The prime minister is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday to outline how vaccinations will play a central role in the UK’s response to coronavirus over the coming months.
A senior government source told The Daily Telegraph: “The autumn and winter do offer some uncertainty but the prime minister is dead set against another lockdown.”
It came after Labour criticised the government over its “shambolic” approach to Covid vaccine passports, which were scrapped on Sunday in a major U-turn.
Health secretary Sajid Javid announced that ministers were dropping plans for domestic passports for use in nightclubs and other crowded venues this month, just days after Downing Street defended the proposals.
Johnson ‘dead set’ against more lockdowns in new blueprint for ‘managing’ Covid
Boris Johnson intends to make clear that he is “dead set” against another lockdown as he insists the country must “learn to live with” coronavirus, according to a report.
The prime minister is expected to commit to repealing some of the Covid powers handed to him by MPs in March 2020, including those allowing him to close down the economy and impose restrictions on gatherings.
Our reporter, Andy Gregory, has the full story below:
Boris Johnson ‘dead set’ against another lockdown ahead of winter Covid plan
PM expected to repeal coronavirus powers as government U-turns on vaccine passports
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies