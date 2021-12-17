The simple steps everyone needs to take to keep safe this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, families and friends will be preparing to meet for a much needed festive celebration – but it is vital that we all do so safely with the new omicron Covid-19 variant spreading fast.

From making sure you are up to date with your coronavirus vaccinations to taking simple precautions like ensuring indoor spaces are well ventilated, there are a number of steps we can all take to lower our risk of becoming unwell in the coming weeks.

The presence of omicron means the virus will quickly infect very large numbers of people and anyone who is unvaccinated or who hasn’t had their booster is at even greater risk from Covid-19 and more serious illness.

The stand-out message from health experts is to get boosted now as the NHS embarks on a national mission to build a wall of defence against the new variant.

Vaccines are the best way we can protect ourselves and a booster will strengthen your protection from serious illness and hospitalisation.

Every adult in the country now needs to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine, because two doses does not give you enough protection against catching omicron. Get your booster now at nhs.uk/covidvaccination.

GP Sophie Newton, who lives in Halifax, explained what we should all be doing to stay safe this Christmas.

“The first and most important thing is making sure everyone who is eligible is getting their vaccinations and boosters,” she said.

“That’s probably the most important thing overall. And obviously reminding everyone that if they've got any symptoms that they do need to isolate and get a PCR test.”

She added: “I haven't stopped shopping, because I'm keen to try and keep shops afloat. But I am taking simple precautions - wearing a well-fitted mask, which is FFP2, and I am avoiding crowded places as much as is sensible.”

Dr Claire Ashley, a GP based in southwest England, warned that Covid-19 presents with a “whole range” of symptoms, so people should get tested even if they are not suffering from one of main associated ailments – a continuous cough, fever and loss of smell or taste.

“Covid-19 is still out there and people are still getting poorly out there,” she said.

“The three symptoms are a continuous cough, fever and loss of smell or taste, but Covid-19 presents with a whole range of symptoms. Headaches are a common symptom, some people might have abdominal symptoms and children tend to get a mild version compared to adults, so they might not be that unwell with it.

“It’s a broad range of severity of symptoms that present as well. Some people have muscle aches and shivers and sore throat. Some people might have a minor illness – I’ve had people tell me they’ve had colds worse than their Covid-19 – right up to people who are desperately poorly with it and have ended up being admitted to intensive care with shortness of breath and very low oxygen in their blood. For what is essentially a respiratory virus it causes a whole myriad of symptoms.”

Close contact with others increases your chances of catching Covid, so remember to take a rapid lateral flow test before meeting others, let in the fresh air when meeting indoors and wear a face covering crowded and enclosed areas.

Anyone who is vaccinated and comes into contact with a positive case should take a daily rapid lateral flow test for seven days. All those who test positive within the 7 days or develop symptoms must self-isolate, take a PCR test and follow the latest guidance on gov.uk.

And don’t forget the NHS COVID-19 app is still the fastest way to know if you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19, so keep it on.

Professor Catherine Noakes, professor of environmental engineering from Leeds University, said: “As Christmas is coming people will naturally be spending more time indoors - welcoming friends and family into their home and attending social events together - as the weather gets colder.

“While we are all looking forward to spending time with friends and family this Christmas, it's important to remember that coronavirus is still spreading and can easily transmit in the home even when people are vaccinated.

“In an enclosed space, the infectious particles hang around in the air like smoke and can build up over time, increasing the risk of other people in the room breathing in the virus, especially if there is no ventilation or fresh air helping to refresh the air.

“That's why it's so important to ventilate indoor spaces by opening windows, even if just regularly for a short time. This way fresh air can disperse and blow Covid-19 particles away to decrease the risk of others being infected."

Professor Catherine Noakes, of Leeds University (Supplied)

Despite the increased threat of catching Covid-19 this winter, businesses are doing everything they can to keep visitors safe.

Barbara George, director of the Yorkshire Air Museum, has implemented a range of Covid-19 protection measures since reopening, such as frequent sanitising points, a one-way visitor route and good ventilation inside all exhibition rooms.

“The safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers is our priority,” she said. “At present, we ask that our staff, volunteers and visitors wear suitable face masks in all indoor areas including our gift shop and our café where table service is in place. Our 22 acre site has open air seating, outdoor displays and our large hangars are ideal for social distancing.”

Dija Ayodele, a skincare expert who runs a clinic in west London, is also doing everything she can to keep customers. She said: “As a business involved in close contact services, we continually review our risk assessments and continue to enforce a policy of strict mask wearing, encouraging clients to use our hand washing facilities on arrival as well as making antibacterial hand gel easily accessible.

“We have signage in our retail area dissuading clients from touching products and we leave enough time between appointments to clean surfaces. From a staffing point of view, where possible we encourage travelling to and from work at less busy times on public transport and we make masks freely available.

“Thankfully, we tagged our Christmas party onto a wider celebration earlier in the season to keep mixing down, but staff are encouraged to consider suitability of events and take rapid lateral flow tests regularly especially before mixing in crowds.”

Where to access test kits: