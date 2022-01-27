✕ Close Omicron sub-variant found in Santa Clara County

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK.

Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.

“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that have got us this far, and the jabs can keep us here too.”

Covid-19 infections have continued to fall across most parts of the UK but levels are still higher than before Christmas, most recent figures suggest.

According to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), England, Scotland and Wales saw a reduction in case numbers.

Around one in 20 people in private households in England are likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to 22 January. In Scotland and Wales, meanwhile, estimates suggest the number was one in 30.