Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases
But Sajid Javid warns “we shouldn’t see this as the finish line”
England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK.
Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.
Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.
“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that have got us this far, and the jabs can keep us here too.”
Covid-19 infections have continued to fall across most parts of the UK but levels are still higher than before Christmas, most recent figures suggest.
According to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), England, Scotland and Wales saw a reduction in case numbers.
Around one in 20 people in private households in England are likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to 22 January. In Scotland and Wales, meanwhile, estimates suggest the number was one in 30.
How to look after your mental health if you test positive for Covid and need to self-isolate
The government has announced that all “Plan B” measures will be removed from Thursday 27 January. The return to “Plan A” will see the work from home mandate lifted and face coverings will no longer be required in indoor venues.
Plan B measures were first announced on 8 December, 2021 as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 caused high case numbers across the country. As a result, many found themselves self-isolating over Christmas and separated from their families.
Read Laura Hampson’s advice here:
How to look after your mental health if you test positive and need to self-isolate
With Covid-19 cases remaining high, many are still needing to self-isolate
Yale scientists invent wearable Covid detector that can tell you how infectious your workplace is
Keys and wallet? Check. Face mask and hand sanitiser? Check. Wearable Covid monitor? Not yet – but maybe soon.
The coronavirus pandemic has only increased the list of essential items we mustn’t forget whenever we leave the house. Now scientists hope to add a tiny clip-on device that detects coronavirus in the air around its wearer.
A team of researchers at the Yale School of Public Health in Connecticut, US have developed a lightweight virus detector called the Fresh Air Clip that requires no power source and is easy to 3D print.
Io Dodds has more:
Scientists invent wearable Covid detector that can tell how risky your workplace is
The Fresh Air Clip can be pinned on a lapel or collar and requires no power source to pick up traces of coronavirus in the air around you
Lower vaccine take-up linked to greater risk of Covid death among Black people, study suggests
Lower vaccination take-up among some ethnic groups contributes to an increased risk of Covid-19 death, particularly for people from black African and Caribbean backgrounds, new research has indicated.
Most ethnic minority groups have continued to experience greater rates of death involving Covid-19 during the third wave of the virus compared with people identifying as white British; these differences have been attributed mostly to social and demographic factors, such as occupation, geography and health.
However the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found that levels of vaccination coverage are now contributing to the elevated risk of death observed in some groups in a study linking vaccination take-up with estimates of mortality rates for the first time.
Nadine White has the story:
Lower vaccine take-up ‘linked to greater risk of Covid death among Black people’
Most ethnic minority groups are experiencing greater rates of death involving Covid-19 than white people.
US donates 400 million Covid vaccine doses to low-income nations
The US has sent around 400 million Covid vaccination doses as part of its pledge to donate 1.2 billion jabs to low-income countries, the White House today announced.
The country’s Covid-19 Coordinator, Jeff Zients, told Reuters: “Today, we will hit a major milestone in our global effort: 400 million vaccine doses shipped to 112 countries ... for free, no strings attached.”
The shipment includes 3.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for Bangladesh and 4.7 million for Pakistan, according to CNN.
Coronavirus vaccines reduce risk of long Covid, study suggests
The risk of developing long Covid appears to be significantly reduced after vaccination, new research suggests.
In a study of more than 6,000 people, run by the Office for National Statistics, those who were double-jabbed with Pfizer or Moderna were 41 per cent less likely to report persistent symptoms 12 weeks after testing positive for Covid.
This figure dropped to 37.7 per cent for people vaccinated with doses of AstraZeneca.
Our science correspondent Samuel Lovett has the details:
Coronavirus vaccines reduce risk of long Covid, study suggests
Double-jabbed people 41 per cent less likely to report symptoms 12 weeks after testing positive for Covid, according to research from Office for National Statistics
German parliament to debate mandatory vaccination proposal
Germany reported a record-breaking 164,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
It comes as parliament made preparations to debate proposals around vaccination - whether to make the jab a legal requirement or make extensive efforts to encourage people get get the vaccine.
One option under consideration is to make the vaccine a requirement for all adults - or all residents over 50-years-old.
An alternative is for all those yet to be vaccinated to receive counselling.
