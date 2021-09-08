Everything you need to know about Covid travel rules this summer

The rules around international travel are changing and UK residents hoping to make overseas trips should make sure they are up to speed with the latest requirements well in advance of their journey.

Since 17 May, the UK government has permitted international travel for the public but the red, amber and green traffic light system remains in place.

Travel to green and amber list countries is allowed, but people should refrain from visiting red list countries, which are deemed to pose the greatest Covid risk.

Arrivals from green list countries will need to take a PCR test before departure and again on or before day two after arrival to the UK – but do not need to quarantine.

Those returning from amber list countries will be expected to take a Covid test before departure, to self-isolate on return, and take tests on days 2 and 8.

Fully vaccinated travellers do not need to self isolate on arrival from amber list countries, but will need to take a test on day 2 on return to the UK.

Arrivals from red list countries must carry out the same tests as well as undergoing a period of quarantine for ten days in a hotel.

Importantly, no matter where you have travelled from, you need to have booked the relevant Covid tests and any hotel packages before you travel to the UK, as you won’t be able to complete your mandatory Passenger Locator Form without doing so.

Check gov.uk/travel-abroad before, during and after your trip to ensure you comply with latest Covid regulations for the UK and the country you are visiting.

In addition to Covid travel requirements, there are additional new rules for travelling to the European Union since the UK has left the bloc.

For example check your travel insurance covers all your needs including healthcare, and you have a valid Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or in-date European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). In-date EHIC cards are still valid for travel to Europe.

Check you have the correct driving documentation for your destination at gov.uk/guidance/driving-in-the-eu. Check gov.uk/visiteurope to ensure you comply with any new rules in place as a result of the UK having left the EU.

Since many will have stayed put during the pandemic, passports may have expired without people realising.

So it is important to make sure that your travel document is valid, in date and adequate for travel to the country you are visiting.

You can check your passport is valid using gov.uk/check-passport (allow up to 10 weeks for the renewal process).

For Claire Waite Brown, 49, who lives in Forest Hill just outside Oxford with her husband Andrew, 54, and son Charlie, 14, this year’s holiday will be spent at home.

“We had planned to go to Spain in 2020, and so then we pushed it to 2021, and then eventually had to say ‘no we're not going to come to all’,” she said.

“It was a kind of indecision that we were being faced with - we had to make a decision and with all the changes to the amber countries and whatnot.

“We felt like, we don't know if Spain will be open, if we will be able to go, or we might go there and then it might go on the amber list while we're there. So it was that kind of uncertainty.”

She added: “We’re at home in Forest Hill, just outside of Oxford. We're trying to make it holiday-ish and do activities rather than just being at home doing normal stuff.

“So we've just got back from a 15-mile bike ride with a cup of tea and a piece of cake half way round.

“Tomorrow I'm taking my son and his friend to an aqua park with inflatables. And on Wednesday we're going to go into Oxford.”