✕ Close New Covid restrictions come into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

UK pharmacies have warned that they are running low on lateral flow tests with customers asking for them “every five minutes”.

The chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, Leyla Hannbeck, said on Wednesday morning that supply of the tests was “patchy and inconsistent”.

She warned that the scaled of the problem “is huge because the demand is high”.

The warnings come as people struggle to find PCR tests, with the government website showing stocks running low across the country.

Health experts also called for the self-isolation period to be cut to five days amid increasing staff shortages in the NHS.

Last week the government reduced the period from ten to seven days, but some are calling for ministers to go further.

They want to copy the US, which has cut the isolation period to five days, for the sake of the health service and the economy.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said yesterday that chief executives within the health service think that staff isolating will be a bigger pressure on the NHS than people who need treatment for coronavirus.