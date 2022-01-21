✕ Close In the UK on Thursday, health secretary Sajid Javid said we must ‘learn to live with’ Covid

Austria’s parliament has approved the European Union’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for all eligible adults in the country to take a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

The law was passed on Thursday with a vote of 137-33 after a seven-hour discussion in the parliament. It goes into effect from 1 February. Those who do not adhere to the mandate will be slapped with a fine of €600 (£500).

Meanwhile, France has said it will relax Covid restrictions starting from February, including lifting work from home guidelines and reopening stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity venues, although the need for a vaccine pass and indoor mask-wearing will remain.

In the UK, health secretary Sajid Javid said we must “learn to live with” Covid – but also urged caution.

“Covid is not going away, it’s going to be with us for many, many years - perhaps forever - and we have to learn to live with it,” he told Sky News.