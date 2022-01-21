Covid news - live: Austria approves Europe’s strictest vaccine mandate, making jabs compulsory for all adults
Follow latest updates
In the UK on Thursday, health secretary Sajid Javid said we must ‘learn to live with’ Covid
Austria’s parliament has approved the European Union’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for all eligible adults in the country to take a Covid-19 vaccine shot.
The law was passed on Thursday with a vote of 137-33 after a seven-hour discussion in the parliament. It goes into effect from 1 February. Those who do not adhere to the mandate will be slapped with a fine of €600 (£500).
Meanwhile, France has said it will relax Covid restrictions starting from February, including lifting work from home guidelines and reopening stadiums, arenas and other large-capacity venues, although the need for a vaccine pass and indoor mask-wearing will remain.
In the UK, health secretary Sajid Javid said we must “learn to live with” Covid – but also urged caution.
“Covid is not going away, it’s going to be with us for many, many years - perhaps forever - and we have to learn to live with it,” he told Sky News.
Austria approves bill to make Covid jabs compulsory for all adults
Austria’s parliament on Thursday approved a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for all eligible adults, the first of its kind in Europe.
The parliament voted 137 to 33 in the favour of the mandate after a seven-hour discussion.
It goes into effect from 1 February. Those who do not adhere to the mandate will be slapped with a fine of €600 (£500). Fines could reach 3,600 euros if people contest their punishment and full proceedings are opened.
Exempted from the mandate are pregnant women, individuals who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated, and people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.
Officials say the mandate is necessary because vaccination rates remain too low.
Health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, speaking in parliament on Thursday, called the measure a “big and, for the first time, also lasting step” in Austria‘s fight against the pandemic.
“This is how we can manage to escape the cycle of opening and closing, of lockdowns,” he said, saying it is about fighting not just omicron, but any future variants that might emerge.
“That is why this law is so urgently needed right now.”
As of Wednesday, 71.8 per cent of the population of 8.9 million was considered fully vaccinated.
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for rolling updates and statistics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies