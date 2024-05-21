For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues in New York as defense witness Robert Costello returns to the witness stand on Tuesday (21 May).

After the prosecution rested its case on Monday, Mr Trump’s attorneys began to present theirs but immediately ran into trouble when Mr Costello was angrily admonished by Judge Juan Merchan for “staring him down” and muttering in response to the justice’s decisions.

Also on Monday, the former president’s estranged ex-lawyer Michael Cohen concluded his testimony after more than 17 hours on the stand giving evidence.

Cohen was accused of lying by defense attorney Todd Blanche and challenged over inconsistencies in his statements about the Stormy Daniels payoff at the heart of the case.

Mr Trump denies having an affair with the adult film star and all of the 34 felony charges he faces over the falsification of business records to hide the $130,000 payment made to Ms Daniels in October 2016.