Hundreds of schools across the country have been forced to close today as Storm Eunice brings dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds.

Two of the most severe red weather warnings are in place in the south west of England, London and the south East for 100mph winds, with other warnings covering the whole of the UK as 90mph gales hit.

Nearly 200 schools in Cornwall have been closed as the storm made landfall in England this morning, while pupils in Bristol and Somerset have also been told to stay home.

More than 250 schools are listed as closed by Devon County Council and select schools in Dorset, Herefordshire, the Isle of Wight, Oxfordshire, Suffolk and Wiltshire have also cancelled face-to-face teaching for the day.

Many UK schools were already closed due to half term but remote learning is being provided in some of those that were supposed to open on Friday.

>> Follow our live coverage of Storm Eunice here

Most local authorities in Wales have said schools will be closed today, while in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, more than 30 schools were closed due to the forecast heavy snow.

The above list is as up to date as possible but to find out if your school is staying open visit https://www.gov.uk/check-school-closure.

Schools and colleges across the Republic of Ireland will close on Friday after officials warned of a "high-impact, multi-hazard weather event" there.

In nine counties, schools will be shut after Met Eireann issued its own red wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford.

>> Follow our travel news blog here

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Wales (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Rob Stewart, leader of City and County of Swansea Council, where schools have closed for 36,000 pupils, said the decision to have pupils attend lessons remotely was made on Thursday as the area prepared for the extreme weather conditions.

He told Sky News: "I mean it is, unfortunately, a combination that we are dealing with of heavy rain over the last few days which has swelled the rivers, we've got high tides at the moment and, of course, this very, very rare red-rated storm so we're as prepared as we can be but it is looking very dangerous for the next few hours."

A local butcher carries his shop sign across a snowy pavement in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: "We've given safety messages and, again, I would repeat those. If people are choosing to venture out today, stay away from our coastal lines, stay away from our rivers, do not put yourself in danger, stay at home if you can and work from home if you can so, you know, this is a really dangerous situation."

The closures come after two red weather warnings – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – were issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge.