Jewish parents in the UK say they are “terrified” about their children’s safety as schools step up security measures in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attacks in Israel.

At least one school has warned children against wearing any identifying badges on their uniforms and a parent told the Independent her son is covering his kippah with a baseball cap out of fear of reprisals.

Antisemitic incidents in the UK have increased by more than 300% since Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to Jewish security group the Community Security Trust (CST).

Schools have been working with the Metropolitan Police and CST to increase patrols outside Jewish schools in response to potential threats.

Parents at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in northwest London told The Independent that they are no longer letting their children get public transport to school and “feel sick” when they’re in class.

Two former pupils at JFS, Nathanel Young and Jake Marlow, were both killed during the attacks on Saturday.

The school has told students they do not have to wear blazers carrying their school logo in case doing so identifies them as Jewish and increasing hired security.

Headmaster David Moody said in an email to parents: “The most important thing is to ensure the safe passage of students between home and school and to make sure that this school is set up to care for our children during the school day.”

A father-of-three JFS students, Shneor Crombie, said he and many other parents are “seriously considering not sending our children to school” amid the safety concerns.

“The school is doing everything they can around the school and nearby to help but it’s still very tense,” the 39-year-old said. “I was considering not sending them to school but it’s the best thing for their sanity to be surrounded and get supported by their friends.

“It’s been very difficult as the kids in school know what’s going on. They’ve seen videos on social media, seen flags and graffiti and they are worried that something will happen to them.”

A mother at JFS, who did not want to be named, said: “Even though I’ve got full trust in the school, it’s still a worry as it’s a target.

“I won’t let my kids go to the synagogue anymore which is sad because they have Bah Mitzvas coming up soon. But I’m too nervous and it’s only going to get worse.”

Both the mother-of-three and Mr Crombie said they no longer let their children get public transport to school due to the rise of anti-semitic sentiment.

She continued: “I feel sick when they’re at school praying I don’t get a text that there’s been an incident. I drop them there and back because I wont let them on public transport. This is this worst most people have seen in their lifetime. Parents are not sleeping. It’s gut wrenching.”

Pro-Palestine graffiti was daubed on bridges in Golders Green, an area of London with a prominent Jewish population shortly after the Hamas attack on Saturday. The graffiti is being investigated as a potential hate crime by British Transport Police (BTP). And has been called a “deliberate attempt to intimidate the Jewish community.”

At the Jewish Community Secondary School (JCoSS) in Barnet, north London, heightened security checks are being carried out on people entering the site.

Headteacher Dr Melanie Lee said in a statement on the secondary school’s website: “At JCoSS there will be heightened vigilance, an increase in the numbers of our own school security team and also enhanced security checks at entry points into the school.

“We will be in close contact with the CST as is always the case, and these extra measures will remain in place for as long as is necessary. May I also take this opportunity to remind parents that students must have their ID and coach pass with them at all times, so that they can be produced on request.”

Another parent who has four children in different schools said: “I worry the security isn’t strong enough. I’m terrified someone could hurt them.”

They added that their 12-year-old son is now refusing to use public transport and has had to wear a baseball cap over his kippah.

Schools across the country have also advised students on their use of social media.

“One of the things we’ve done is block and remove social media apps, mainly TikTok, where horrific videos and stories about the massacre have been posted.” Mr Crombie said. “It’s not enough though, the students are still scared.”

“It’s not good for children to be living like this. Kids have seen so much on social media and the school have said to take them off of TikTok but that’s not normal either,” a mother at JFS said. “Everybody in that school knows someone who’s been affected. Everyone.”

CST’s latest report said there had been a 324% rise in antisemitic incidents recorded over the same period as last year. They said six of the 89 incidents recorded were assaults, three referred to damage to Jewish property and 66 were related to abusive behaviour, with 22 taking place online, with most of the incidents taking place in London and Greater Manchester.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said he was “very concerned” at reports of an increase in antisemitism in Britain since the assault by the Palestinian militant group started on Saturday, which saw fighters massacre hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at a music festival.