Schools in England must shut buildings made with aerated concrete, which is prone to collapse, ministers have announced.

With pupils returning from their summer holidays imminently, thousands could be forced to start the term online as a “small number” of schools will need to close entirely, a DfE spokesperson told The Independent.

The Department for Education (DfE) is preparing to outline the number of schools where classrooms will have to be shuttered because of the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) blocks.

“Following careful analysis of new cases, the Department is taking the precautionary and proactive step to change its approach to RAAC in education settings, including schools. This decision has been made with an abundance of caution and to prioritise safety of children, pupils, and staff ahead of the start of the new term”, a DfE statement read.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said telling schools to vacate areas containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is “the right thing to do for both pupils and staff.”

She insisted the plans would “minimise the impact on pupil learning.”

“Nothing is more important than making sure children and staff are safe in schools and colleges, which is why we are acting on new evidence about RAAC now, ahead of the start of term,” Ms Keegan said in a statement.

“We must take a cautious approach because that is the right thing to do for both pupils and staff.

“The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said the “news is shocking, sadly it is not hugely surprising.”

“What we are seeing here are the very real consequences of a decade of swingeing cuts to spending on school buildings,” he said.

“The Government is right to put the safety of pupils and staff first - if the safety of buildings cannot be guaranteed, there is no choice but to close them so urgent building work can take place.

“But there is no escaping the fact that the timing of this couldn’t be worse, with children due to return from the summer holidays next week.”

More follows...